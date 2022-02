news, latest-news,

The Canberra Miniature Railway is hosting a special event on Saturday - train rides at dusk and in the dark. Rides will be from 5pm to 9pm at the HQ on Jerrabomberra Avenue, Symonston. Many of the trains have light shows but there is also animated lights around the tracks. Trains travel beside, around and even under thousands of computer-controlled lights. Single ride tickets are $4. Book www.trybooking.com for discounted all-night ride tickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/4b2599c4-8f64-42fa-91fb-365bbf1df375.jpg/r0_13_1440_827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg