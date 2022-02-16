news, federal-politics,

The figurehead of the Climate 200 fundraising group insists he will have "no influence whatsoever" over the decisions his favoured candidates make if they win seats at the federal election, including whether they side with Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese in a hung parliament. Simon Holmes à Court claims there is a no-strings attached relationship with the progressive independents which Climate 200 is backing, despite pumping potentially millions of dollars into their campaigns. Mr Holmes à Court made the comments following an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, which he used to declare Australian politics was "broken" and electing more climate and integrity-focused independents into the Federal Parliament was the way to fix it. Climate 200 looms as a major player in the upcoming election, having already raised more than $7 million in donations toward its campaign to catapult more Zali Steggall-style independents in parliament. The group, which received its 10,000th donation over the weekend, hopes to raise as much as $20 million ahead of the election. The group is exclusively backing candidates trying to topple government members, including Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, prompting the Coalition to accuse it of being a left-wing front group who is focused on dumping Scott Morrison from office. In a Q&A session with reporters after Wednesday's speech, Mr Holmes à Court said he wouldn't be telling the candidates who to support in a hung parliament. "These candidates speak for themselves, they are truly independent," he said. "We will have no influence in what they will do following the election. Nor do we seek to. If we were trying to undermine independents, not only would none of them want to have anything to do with us but we would be living a lie." Mr Holmes à Court said Climate 200 only backed candidates which shared its values on climate change. integrity and the treatment of women. However, candidates wouldn't be told how to pursue those issues in parliament. "We don't have any agreement at all with the candidates," he said. The group's main aim is to elect independents in the lower house, but it is also eyeing the hotly contested ACT Senate race. The Canberra Times this month reported Climate 200 had made small contributions to the campaigns of David Pocock and Kim Rubenstein. The independents movement suffered a set back earlier this week after it was revealed Ms Steggall hadn't properly disclosed a $100,000 donation from a family trust of a former coal company director. The contribution was split into eight separate donations which were each valued below the disclosure threshold. The records have since been corrected and Ms Steggall has apologised. The Warringah MP has reportedly blamed the error on her former financial controller Damien Hodgkinson, who is a Climate 200 director. Mr Holmes à Court backed Mr Hodgkinson when asked on Wednesday if he should remain in the role. Ms Steggall has been among the loudest advocates in the Federal Parliament calling for donations reform, which is also a priority for Climate 200. Mr Holmes à Court said his organisation already went above and beyond disclosure requirements, encouraging all donors to allow their names to be published on its website. "This is something neither major party comes close to doing," he said. Mr Holmes à Court said if the major parties agreed to donations reform - including lowering the disclosure threshold to $1000 - Climate 200 would immediately follow suit. But it wouldn't take that step proactively, in part because of concerns that some donors would be reluctant to contribute if their identities would be revealed. "This is a David v Goliath fight. [This is like] Asking for David to tie his hands behind his back and put his slingshot down while Goliath is standing with a bazooka and heavy artillery," he said. "We are trying to get these candidates in and when they're on the crossbench, they will be able to implement integrity measures. But we're not going to tie our own hands behind our back."

