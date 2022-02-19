life-style, life,

With the past two years of lockdowns forcing hairdressing salons to open their doors sporadically, many people who routinely dye their hair had to opt for a DIY treatment or were forced to embrace their natural colour. For some of a (ahem) certain age, that meant being confronted with shades of grey that had been routinely disguised for years. When celebrities such as Andie MacDowell let their locks go au naturel however, it somehow gave permission for the rest of us to let our naturally grey hair flow free. National education manager of Revlon Professional, Renee Meredith answered two key questions about what to do if you decide to embrace your grey hair. How should I style my new grey 'do? Think about the tone of grey sitting against your skin, then play around with a lot of hair framing your face or less grey around the face. Sometimes having more around the face can make your completion look softer. Work with a complementary make-up colour pallet, as this will make your overall appearance stand out. A pop of colour on the face (for e.g. a pink or red lip), or the same colour in a hair accessory always works well against grey hair. What changes should I make to my haircare? Grey hair can change in texture as it transitions from natural coloured hair to grey hair. Changes can feel like the hair becomes wirier with less shine, or finer with less movement or volume. You need to be prepared to use haircare more specific to your hair texture. There is so much on the market to choose from for grey hair, but I would highly recommend a purple-toned shampoo like Revlon Professional Eksperience. Blonde shampoo is also great to keep your grey looking cooler and neutralise any brassiness. American Crew has an awesome one for the gents called Silver Shampoo. This will also help keep those silver foxes looking less warm and much cooler.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/4067380e-a74b-4575-b337-24bb87172e7c.jpg/r0_299_6048_3716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg