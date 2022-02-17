Marlin madness month continues on the far South Coast

news, latest-news,

Marlin madness is brewing on the far South Coast as the liveliest action of the summer unfolds in the waters between Batemans Bay and the Victorian border. Last weekend's bite was solid, with crews each reporting multiple fish over the shelf between the Bay and Narooma. The bite has since moved south, with action being reported all the way down to Eden. The fish are mainly striped marlin, but a few dolphin fish - or mahi mahi - are also showing up in the 23-degree water. The marlin are congregating around bait balls and are being lured on trolled skirts or skip-baits. Marlin are constantly on the move; where they pop-up this weekend will depend on water currents and baitfish. For a complete change of pace, offshore fishers could do worse than dropping a bait or micro-jig for a snapper. The snapper fishing over the reefs has been outstanding at times as boats find patches of fish up to 3kg. Close to shore, frigate mackerel are making a splash but they haven't been joined in any numbers by bonito or rat kings just yet. READ MORE: Schools of frigates have even been schooling up in Bermagui Harbour, alongside the fishing trawlers. They're mostly small but amazing fun on ultra-light tackle. Of course, they're also sublime bait for marlin and other big pelagics. Dusky flathead continue to please estuary fishers. The best reports this week came from Mogareeka Inlet, Merimbula Lake and Wonboyn. Canberra's lakes are fishing steadily for redfin, golden perch and the occasional Murray cod. Googong looks great and is producing large numbers of redfin and a few fat goldens. Yerrabi Pond is choked with weed and is difficult to fish. But despite appearances, it's still yielding small redfin and golden perch.

