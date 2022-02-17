news, latest-news,

Donations to Lifeline Canberra have continued to rise after the organisation cancelled its bookfair last weekend, with the funds totaling $794,000 on Wednesday. The funds comprise $254,000 raised on Friday when the bookfair did take place, in addition to $515,000 woth of online donations and a sum of $25,000 from the ACT government. The bookfair was to be held at Exhibition Park on Saturday and Sunday, but the campsite of a group of protesters who had gathered to demonstrate against vaccine mandates led to its cancellation. Abuse was directed at visitors and volunteers from Lifeline on Friday by some members of the protest group, while some of the fences set up for the event were destroyed. The chief executive officer of Lifeline ACT, Carrie-Ann Leeson said the cancellation of the event had been "devastating" for many of the volunteers but thanked Canberrans for their donations. "We are so immeasurably grateful that the community had another plan for us," she said. Ms Leeson said over 200 new crisis supporters would be able to join the organisation as a result of the funds. Donations can be made at lifelinecanberra.org.au, while anyone seeking crisis support can reach it on 13 11 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/75671b8c-056d-4acf-8500-424ca21afd8b.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg