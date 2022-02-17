coronavirus,

Protest organisers appear to be trying to encourage more rallies in Canberra, with two separate calls appearing for action this Saturday. Two different protest posters are circulating on social media flagging two separate protests scheduled for Saturday, February 19. While it is unclear at this stage whether these are linked with the organisers of last week's rallies, ACT police intelligence is understood to be assessing the posts. In a statement released on Thursday morning, police would only say it "continues to monitor planning for protest activity throughout the Canberra Region and will respond accordingly". The first of the protest is labelled the Australian Freedom Convoy and is urging people to assemble at Commonwealth Park on Saturday at 9am, with music and speeches from 11am. The second, called Convoy to Canberra, is planning start from the vaguely-named "Turner Parkland" at 11am, followed by a "march to Parliament". Protests attracted 10,000-15,000 people to Canberra last Saturday. Many of the participants from last weekend's anti-vax, anti-mandate protest march to Parliament House have left the ACT but several hundred who were evicted from Exhibition Park remain within the region at locations including Bungendore showground and Caloola Farm near Tharwa. READ MORE: Caloola Farm had been used for hosting music festivals and the property's leasee, Ralph Hurst-Meyers, offered it up as a refuge for people who have nowhere to go. The leasee risks a fine from the ACT government over a possible breach of his lease agreement, and the groups gathered there are considering their next move. However, any breach of the lease arrangement is a civil matter and would need to be determined by the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal. The farm was opened as a refuge for the most vulnerable protesters, including those with children and disabilities, who may have otherwise have been made homeless as a result of their eviction from Exhibition Park. In a post to social media on Wednesday, one of the organisers claimed to have a "big event" planned for Saturday, February 19 in Canberra. "We've got everything ... we've got it all organised," he said. "We've got [rock band] INXS playing, we've got other guys coming, big musos," he said. INXS is no longer performing shows, but drummer Jon Farriss has been involved with the protest. There also appears to be dissent within the group as to where money raised by donations - initially collected on the premise that land could be bought close to Canberra where the group could re-locate - has gone. More to come

