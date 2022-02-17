news, federal-politics, aps news, public service news, Senate estimates

Senators continue their grilling of ministers and public service officials on day four of Senate estimates as the social services, defence, education, treasury and science and portfolios appear for hearings. On day three of estimates Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck was under attack throughout the day for the COVID aged care crisis, while elsewhere in Parliament the Coalition ramped up its assault on Labor's national security credentials. READ MORE SENATE ESTIMATES STORIES: The live blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.

