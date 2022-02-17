news, federal-politics,

Senior public servants have been accused of misleading a parliamentary committee over a contract which a department heads concedes "wasn't well handled" and could be in breach of Commonwealth procurement rules. Labor's finance and public service spokeswoman Katy Gallagher is considering referring officials to parliament's privileges committee amid claims they weren't "upfront" in evidence relating to a contract to review a disability employment program. In explosive claims levelled in Senate estimates on Thursday morning, senator Gallagher named Nathan Williamson, a former Department of Social Services official who is now a deputy secretary at the Department of Finance, as one of the officers who had "misled" the committee over the past 15 months. "It does look to me that the committee has been misled on a number of times, through my questioning and through misleading questions on notice," she said. Department of Social Services secretary Ray Griggs told the the hearing that a preliminary review of the contract found there had been "non compliance" with internal processes and "less than better practice" with Commonwealth procurement rules. "It's clear that it wasn't well handled," he said. READ MORE: Mr Griggs has launched a more thorough investigation, which involves seeking an explanation from officials who made decisions related to an increase in the value of the original contract awarded to Boston Consulting Group. Mr Griggs confirmed that Mr Williamson was one of those officials. Kathryn Campbell, who was the department secretary at the time, was not accused of wrongdoing. Ms Campbell is now the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Mr Griggs said the department's procurement rules had now been tightened, including a requirement that consultancy contracts worth more than $1 million required his sign off. Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told the hearing that said she didn't believe that an official would intentionally mislead the committee. She said Mr Griggs was taking the appropriate step of conducting a "detailed and comprehensive investigation". More to come Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/znhWFHRUTrpRC32tGqnZkk/2c7fea15-f8f4-4a04-98ef-f60a13ee6953.jpg/r12_511_4987_3322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg