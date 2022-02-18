Times Past: February 18, 1994

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

The Canberra Times reported of development on the new ACT Government Service on this day in 1994. With its own legislation, it was only fitting that it had its own logo and motto as well. The search begun for a logo, and a letter from the Chief Minister's Department said the symbol should represent "the diverse responsibilities of the several agencies that will make up the new service". The symbol was to be non-federal, as the department reasoned, "Because the design is to be representative of the ACT Government Service, features such as Parliament House, with its federal connotation would not be appropriate". Some 10 logos were presented by graphic-design companies, and the department circulated them, asking people to tick the best three, and suggest mottoes to match. This request was met with enthusiasm, but perhaps not in the way the department envisioned. A suggestion for the sixth logo read "Sleeping on the job". A suggestion for the third logo read "Wave the flag ... anyone's but ours". The ninth logo was five rows of five dots and shapes. The tenth was the same but with only dots. Suggestions for these logos read "Square pegs in round holes", and "Dot dot dot, dash, dash, dash, dot, dot, dot". These suggestions were on one copy of the logos obtained by The Canberra Times, so many more mottos would have been put forward to the department - whether they were used or not was another matter. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/15101909

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/41d600ab-7e01-4965-bc8e-1e362063abdd.png/r74_70_475_297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg