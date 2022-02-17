news, federal-politics,

Two Liberal backbenchers have banded with the crossbench to demand a federal anti-corruption commission, in the latest act of rebellion within the Morrison government. Two days after Attorney-General Michaelia Cash conceded the government wouldn't be able to deliver its integrity watchdog as promised this term, John Alexander and Bridget Archer took the extraordinary step of fronting up alongside six lower house crossbenchers at a press conference calling for a federal ICAC. Mr Alexander, who is retiring at the next election, had earlier used a speech in parliament to argue that a federal anti-corruption commission was needed as the first step toward restoring the battered reputation of politicians. "A properly working Parliament requires trust, honesty and integrity," Mr Alexander said. "It is clear that our standing in the public has taken a bashing because these key attributes are in question." Mr Alexander called for the major parties to "stop bashing heads" and start working together to deliver a federal anti-corruption commission. Ms Archer's support for a federal anti-corruption commission has been well known for months, with the Bass MP crossing the floor last November to support debate on Helen Haines' model for a corruption watchdog. But her decision to stand, be photographed and answer questions alongside the crossbench MPs marked a significant strengthening in her position. She faced questions about her government's failure to make good on what Dr Haines described as the "most important promise [Prime Minister Scott Morrison] had made to the people of Australia". Ms Archer did not respond directly when asked if she shared Dr Haines' view, conceding only the fact that the government hadn't deliver an anti-corruption watchdog. She argued the fate of the long-promised commission hinged on the parties agreeing to work together, suggesting the current impasse could extend into the next parliament even if Labor wins the election. The Morrison government has blamed its decision to shelve its legislation on Labor's refusal to back its proposed model, which integrity experts have roundly panned as being too weak. "Until we can take the politics out of it - 'you know, we can't do it because it's your idea' - it will never happen," Ms Archer said. "I think we must have a multi-partisan approach to succeed because otherwise any integrity commission that is stood up that doesn't have the support of everybody will not have the confidence that needs to do its job." Ms Archer refused to question Mr Morrison's commitment to an integrity commission, saying only that all parties should put politics aside and "get this done" after the election. Clark MP Andrew Wilkie said if the major parties wanted his support after the next election they would have to agree to deal with an anti-corruption bill in the first three months of the new term.

