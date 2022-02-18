news, act-politics, covid, covid-19, covid act, covid canberra

The ACT government is expected to announce changes to restrictions on Friday after NSW and Victoria drastically wound back COVID rules. An ACT government spokesman confirmed to The Canberra Times on Thursday afternoon that an announcement will be made on Friday on whether restrictions will be eased in the territory. A Canberra man in his 20s died with COVID-19, ACT Health reported on Thursday. The man is the 32nd person in the ACT to die with coronavirus since the pandemic began. Relaxed restrictions come into place on Friday in NSW and Victoria, with both states dropping density limits in hospitality venues. Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said last week that ACT had no immediate plans to scrap density limits. She also said masks would likely be in place in the ACT until the end of winter. But this could be reconsidered in light of the announcements from NSW and Victoria. The government spokesman did not confirm what, if any, changes will be made to the ACT's public health settings. Hospitality restrictions around dancing and a requirement to sit while eating and drinking in the ACT are already expected to be relaxed next week. There were 594 new COVID cases reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. There are 47 people in Canberra hospitals with COVID, three are intensive care and one is on a ventilator. NSW has brought forward its planned easing of restrictions by one week. From Friday, dancing will be allowed in venues, density limits will be scrapped and the government will drop its work-from-home recommendation. NSW will also drop its mandatory indoor mask requirements next week. From February 25 masks will only be mandated on public transport, planes, airports, hospitals, aged care, corrections facilities and indoor music festival with more than 1000 people. Victoria will also relax restrictions from 6pm Friday, with dance floors allowed again and density limits will be scrapped. Masks indoors will be mandated in the state for at least another week. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Both NSW and Victoria will wind back QR check-ins. In NSW, people will only need to check-in at nightclubs and music festivals. Codes will remain at restaurants and entertainment venues in Victoria. The ACT already relaxed its check-in requirements last week. QR check-ins are only required in licensed bars and clubs, registered clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs, brothels and schools and early childhood education and care. The ACT's opposition has called for the territory to follow NSW and Victoria. Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said it would be a slap in the face to Canberra businesses if the territory did not follow suit. "It appears [NSW and Victoria] governments understand how tough businesses are doing it at the moment and how important easing these restrictions are when safe to do so," Ms Lee said. "Surely the health advice across the states and territories should not differ so much that businesses in the ACT are forced to comply with density limits in stark contrast to those just across the border."

