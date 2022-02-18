news, education,

Union members at the Australian Catholic University have referred their employer to the work health and safety regulator over the return to on-campus work. National Tertiary Education Union ACU branch president Dr Leah Kaufmann said staff weren't properly consulted on the return to campus, which was announced on December 1, and the risk assessment did not provide clear information on control measures being put in place. "It's a really complex time to be returning to campus. Our staff needed the consultation and really that hasn't happened," Dr Kaufmann said. ACU chief operating officer and deputy vice-chancellor Dr Stephen Weller said the university had engaged in extensive and ongoing consultation throughout the pandemic. "We have resumed normal campus operations this week and have shared our detailed COVID Risk Plan with all campus based WHS Committees and our staff unions," Dr Weller said. "We remain in active consultation to ensure safe, healthy and vibrant campuses." More than 1000 staff returned to campus from Monday, but Dr Kaufmann said a large number of people applied for flexible work arrangements to continue to work from home. READ MORE: She said the union requested data on ventilation in different work spaces but did not receive it. A COVID-19 risk assessment for all campuses was released on February 10, four days before staff were due back at work. "I've spent the last two weeks hearing from a much, much higher volume of my members than I usually hear from who are specifically disclosing not just their personal health risks, but also... in relation to travelling to work and then returning to the home where they might be living with or caring for people who are at higher risk," Dr Kaufmann said. The NTEU wrote to safety regulators in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland on Wednesday claiming ACU was not complying with the work safety laws and requesting assistance with the dispute. It follows similar action from union members at the University of Canberra.

