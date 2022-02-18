coronavirus, dancing, restrictions eased, nsw government, covid, queanbeyan, pubs

If you're in need of a dance this weekend, heading to one of Queanbeyan's pubs could be the way to get your fix. With the ACT government yet to announce any changes to restrictions, the NSW government's announcement on Thursday of major changes to their COVID rules is welcomed by hospitality owners in the region. From Friday, venue density restrictions will be scrapped, and dancing and singing are back. QR code check-ins will only be needed at night clubs and music festivals, and hospitals and aged-care facilities can use existing systems for recording visitors. Keep your masks handy though - they're still required in indoor venues until February 25. Royal Hotel Queanbeyan owner Anthony McDonald is "very excited" about the changes. "We needed a clear sign we were getting back to normality, and this is the clearest sign I've seen for 12 months,'' he said. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality sector has grappled with tough logistical challenges. Lockdowns, density limits and mask mandates have challenged an industry struggling to survive. In addition, Hotel Queanbeyan owner Matthew Griffin said that staff managing COVID compliance have, at times, faced hostility from patrons opposed to the restrictions. "Our staff have had to put up with a fair bit, with people being quite vocal about having exemptions, and giving them a bit of a serve," he said. "You know, we're only following the law. So it will be nice when they don't have to worry about that." Director and head chef of Thirty 4 Cafe & Restaurant in Queanbeyan Mert Toplu hopes the easing of restrictions will encourage more people to get out and about. "I think this will psychologically make people feel a lot safer," he said. READ MORE: "If there's no restrictions you don't have to think and talk about COVID as much." The changes are just the first stage of the NSW government's plans to scale back restrictions. From February 25, masks won't be mandatory in most indoor settings, unless in settings where social distancing cannot be maintained, like retail. Singing and dancing will be back at all music festivals, and the 20,000-person cap on the events will be lifted completely. Mr McDonald says that he and his team are looking forward to people joining them for a boogie this weekend. "It's good news for all of the events that we're holding - we have lots of functions coming up, and removing those restrictions can only be a positive thing," he said.

