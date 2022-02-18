news, federal-politics, Nick Coatsworth, Josh Frydenberg

Former deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth has been booked as a guest speaker at two Liberal Party-linked events next week, including a political fundraiser for Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. But the high-profile infectious diseases expert says the appearances shouldn't be seen as evidence of any political leaning or a step in advancing his own political career, insisting he would happily accept invitations from any of the major parties to speak about the management of the pandemic. Dr Coatsworth, who is not a member of a political party, said he agreed to speak at next week's events because he wants to spread the message about Australia's successes through the crisis. "We are really stuck in a 'what did we do wrong' narrative at the moment," he told The Canberra Times. "If we stay there, we're actually at risk of ditching the things that we did right." Dr Coatsworth is no longer working as a public servant, meaning he has the freedom to accept the types of political speaking engagements he turned down while helping to steer Australia's response at the start of the pandemic. He is booked to speak at a meeting of the Canberra Liberals' Kurrajong branch on Wednesday night. Dr Coatesworth confirmed Mr Frydenberg had also invited him to speak at an event later in the week, understood to be hosted by the treasurer's Kooyong 200 fundraising group. Dr Coatsworth said he hadn't been paid to speak at either event. The former senior Canberra Health Services executive has been a leading voice calling for Australia to learn to live with COVID-19, including advocating for chief health officers to adopt a less risk averse approach in 2022. His views have put him at odds with other experts in his field and drawn the ire of social media users, who have seized on his comments to pedal rumours and speculation about his political leanings. Dr Coatsworth said his appearance at next week's events should not been interpreted as him supporting the Liberal Party. "I would be happy to accept invitations from any of the major parties - I'd be keen to share my thoughts with with them," he said. Dr Coatsworth is open to a future in politics, but has publicly ruled out contesting the upcoming federal election. He did so again when asked by The Canberra Times on Friday, quashing any suggestion that he might put his hand up to run in Eden-Monaro, an electorate in which he owns a property and where the Liberal Party has yet to select a candidate to challenge Labor's Kristy McBain. READ MORE Dr Coatsworth said it was unfortunate that public servants were branded political aspirants simply because they worked under a particular government. "I actually think that's a problem," he said. "But whilst I think that's a problem, I'm not going to then say 'no' when the Treasurer of the country invites me to speak at a breakfast." Having taken leave from Canberra Health Services late last year, Dr Coatsworth is now working on a PhD at the Australian National University, which will examine, in part, the decision to shut Australia's international borders at the start of the pandemic. A Canberra Liberals spokesman said it regularly invited speakers from different professional and political backgrounds to address branch meetings. "This is not unusual for political parties across all persuasions," he said. The Canberra Times has confirmed Dr Coatsworth has no affiliation with the party and will not be paid for appearing at the event. Mr Frydenberg's office and Kooyong 200 were contacted for comment.

