The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 1.1 billion young people worldwide are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. This includes exposure to loud sounds on personal audio devices and in noisy entertainment venues. In order to address this concern, WHO has launched the Make Listening Safe initiative, which aims to reduce hearing loss caused by listening to loud sounds, by promoting safe listening. What is safe listening? The term safe listening simply refers to a specific listening behaviour that does not put your hearing at risk. To risk your hearing depends on how loud, for how long and how often you are exposed to loud sounds, in venues, at work or at home. Sensory cells can tolerate only a certain amount of daily noise before being damaged: this amount is called the daily sound allowance. It's just like your weekly pocket money: you have a certain amount to spend, and the louder or longer you are exposed to high levels of sound, the more you 'spend'. If you exceed your daily sound allowance it harms your ears and hearing, and over time the result is hearing loss. How is loudness measured? Just what is dB? The unit of measurement used to express the intensity of a sound is the decibel (dB). A whisper is around 30 dB and normal conversation approximately 60 dB. Your earphones need to be about the same. Your risk of losing your hearing depends on how loud, for how long and how often you are exposed to loud sounds. The WHO way to make your listening safer To practice safe listening, check what's available on your personal audio device; there is software that monitors your daily sound allowance. At work take extra care to ensure your hearing is protected at all times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nyJNdbYwrvs4ar4apYrpG8/9a96ead6-8bed-460c-8dc5-6b67c8373bed.jpg/r0_377_1240_1078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg