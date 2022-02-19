If aged care deaths aren't a KPI for Richard Colbeck, what is?

comment,

Richard Colbeck insists that the number of deaths in aged care facilities is not a measure of his performance ("Death toll is not a performance indicator: Colbeck", February 17, p9). If a death toll so far this year greater than the whole of 2020, when COVID-19 was rampant, is not a measure of his performance as Minister for Aged Care Services, then what is? Minister Colbeck compounds his culpability not only by preferring to attend a cricket match over doing his ministerial duty, but inferring that the fault lies with the aged care workers - for whom he is also responsible. Prime Minister Morrison should advise Mr Colbeck that if he does not want to stand aside, then "he can go". Like many people who live in the Canberra bubble I am smug, well educated, articulate, vaccinated and middle-class, with a secure income. I opposed the convoy protesters. I believe that many of their unsophisticated "solutions" would actually, contrary to their intentions, make Australia a worse place to live. David Perkins (Letters, February 14) points out that successive neoliberal governments have stripped many convoy protesters of work, dignity and security. He proposes that, rather than simply denigrate the protesters, we instead address the economic, social and educational disadvantages that underlie their anger. David Perkins, you have burst my bubble. Last Tuesday (February 8), Parliament resumed. There were concurrent demonstrations on Parliament House lawns. One was the "freedom lovers"; the other; a fourfold-better-attended, calmer and more organised rally, was led by Afghan Hazara, many arriving in convoy from South Australia, where Afghans have contributed to its the development from the cameleers onwards. The Hazara are an ethnic and religious minority, persecuted by the Taliban. Screeds of media coverage was devoted to the motley freedom crew and what they stand for. They were joined on the lawns by parliamentarians and a delegation invited into Parliament House. Our Prime Minister sympathised with them. The Afghan demands were reasonable and can be addressed. Their current situation is a result of decisions taken to protect our maritime boundary by preventing the arrival of visa-less boat people. Some have been granted refugee status but still, eight years on, languish in Nauru, PNG or the immigration hotels in Australia. There is a much larger group of recognised refugees, some 30,000, who are in Australia on temporary visas. They cannot bring family to Australia, despite the calamitous state of Afghanistan. Their visas must be renewed every three years, so their status is always precarious. Finally, despite the promises of 15,000 resettlement places for Afghans over the next four years, these are not additional places, but come at the expense of others. For the Afghans, there were no politicians and minimal media coverage. Is it because many cannot vote? Others, appalled by the continued mistreatment of refugees, can and will. Putin claims that he wants security guarantees for Russia. That is laughable. He justifies it by saying that former Soviet countries who host foreign troops (such as from NATO and the US) should expel them as they are a threat to Russia. That is nonsense on top of nonsense. The former Soviet Union is in the garbage bin of history, and if Putin doesn't understand that, someone should tell him. The former members of the Soviet Union are now sovereign independent democratic nations and can decide their own futures without threats from ex-KGB thug Putin. Putin has also recently claimed that should Ukraine join NATO (for protection), it is more likely to lead to nuclear war. Perhaps he can tell us why. NATO hasn't invaded anybody. and the aggressor is always Russia. We have examples of the invasion of Chechnya, Georgia, Ukrainian Crimea and Eastern Ukraine; yes, Russia invaded Eastern Ukraine. It has thousands of troops embedded with the separatists, pretending that they are not there. He tries to justify the threat of invading Ukraine by claiming, arrogantly, that Ukrainians are basically Russians. If he saw the tens of thousands of protesters in Kyiv holding the Ukrainian flag and grandmothers claiming that they will defend Ukraine should Russia invade, he would see that Ukrainians are not Russian and have no love for Russians. I have some issues with the editorial "Police response to Canberra protest appropriate" (canberratimes.com.au, February 16). Primarily " ... it is important to remember that many of the organisations that inflamed the Melbourne riots ..." Eh? The only riots I saw were by the police using rubber bullets on peaceful unarmed demonstrators, pepper spraying and smashing elderly women to the ground. And don't forget arresting and handcuffing a pregnant woman in her own home in front of her children and then confiscating the video. I must have been watching different newsreels. Is Richard Manderson for real? (Letters, February 15). The "sovereign citizens" were not guests of the ACT. To be a guest you have to be invited. He said marching around with flags and placards sets a fine example of active citizenship and participatory democracy. I agree. But what is not democratic is interfering with the democratic rights of others. Unacceptable behaviour by protesters forced the premature closure of the King O'Malley's pub and the Lifeline Book Fair. To commend such actions is scandalous, if not risible. I am loath to query a noted historian such as Peter Stanley, if it was he who wrote that Japan's decision to not invade Australia was made by the Emperor (Letters February 15). Surely the decision was reached by the Japanese government, headed by Prime Minister Tojo. Emperor Hirohito simply signed off on it, albeit he exercised a little more authority and perhaps had to be "persuaded" rather than happens with our monarchical rubber stamp. I also believe that it was a little more complicated than the implication that the Japanese decision alone "saved" Australia. Peter Stanley (Letters, February 15) tells us the Japanese decision not to invade Australia was made by a monarchy. In Sydney in 1962 I spent a couple of hours in the National Library and came across a book titled Deliberations of the Japanese War Cabinet in WW2 or similar. I read the Japanese navy were gung-ho about invading Australia, but the army far less so because they were already fully stretched, and the proposal was scotched. It appears that in spite of the great reverence in which the Emperor was generally held, he was usually more of an observer than active participant when service chiefs made decisions. However, I understand he was highly significant in the final surrender. David Perkins (Letters, February 14) needs to be congratulated on his insightful assessment of at least some the anti-vaxxers who descended upon Canberra over recent weeks. These people have indeed been the victims of a brutal, neoclassical economic austerity that has been embraced by both LNP and Labor governments over the last four decades. The question therefore arises: will these people, at the upcoming federal election, now vote for a different political party that will genuinely address their basic needs for secure and meaningful employment, with improved education and health support? The answer is: "Sadly, no." They will instead be manipulated, yet again, by the aforementioned political parties, and by other more right-wing parties, to vote against their objective best interests. I ride my pushbike from O'Connor to Hall each morning and return after work. It is a pleasant trip, with a nice wide bike lane shielding me from the passing traffic. However, twice last week I have had drivers honk their horns at me as they passed while sticking their middle fingers up and yelling very uncomplimentary remarks about my speed and physique. I hear that Canberra had a lot of visitors this week. Surely the arrival of this great unwashed and the only abuse I have had on this route in the past 14 years is just a coincidence. Surely.

