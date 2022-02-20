Times Past: February 20, 1967

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

If you seem to have no luck fishing, try using worms from the garden as bait. It worked for a man from Narrabundah, who was reaping the rewards of an abnormally successful fishing trip it was reported on this day in 1967. Mr S. Galic had caught 80 bream in a running stream of water the previous day, at the old Taemas Bridge on the Murrumbidgee River. Mr Galic did not spent much time fishing, as his bait was being taken at such a rapid rate he ran out within an hour. He used worms he had bred himself from his own garden. 80 fish within a timeframe of one hour meant that he had the very impressive rate of catching one fish every 45 seconds. Of the 80 fish caught, 30 were thrown back as "they were less than 10 inches long". 50 remained, which he brought back to Canberra, his biggest catch being 13 inches. He gave 15 fish away to his neighbours to enjoy, and kept the rest for his family. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11625821

