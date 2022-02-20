ACTION needs to open the windows and let in some air

comment,

Research indicates that a good supply of fresh air indoors can disperse and dilute the COVID virus, and thus significantly reduce the risk of infection. Why then is ACTION ignoring this advice? I was on a stuffy bus last Monday with no windows or ceiling hatches open. More recently on the bus it was only possible to open a few windows, because most of them were bolted and screwed shut. To have all the windows and hatches open and fresh air flowing through buses would not only be more pleasant, but considerably safer too. As for the trams, if doors opened automatically at stops, like the London Underground, there would be more fresh air entering the compartments and no need to touch buttons to enter and exit. Again, reducing the risk of infection from the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Here we go again! Back to the '50s and '60s, "Reds under the bed!" What next? McCarthyism on the "leftist" ABC? Good grief, Australia, please learn and grow. In Bamiyan in 2001, the Taliban, motivated by religious hatred, shelled and destroyed giant, ancient Buddhist statues. In Juukan Gorge in 2020, a mining company, motivated by profit, blew up and destroyed significant Aboriginal rock shelters. In Canberra in 2022, a building company bulldozed and destroyed a rocky foothill of Mt Ainslie that was of significance to the Ngambri people. It was not necessary. The old CSIRO site was large enough for development while retaining the Indigenous site. Now, within 500 metres of the AWM they will construct an eight-storey housing building on that site that overshadows Limestone Avenue, and dwarfs everything around it. Perhaps the new foothills building will be seen as a modern reminder and outstanding Canberra example of the callous indifference that continues to be given to Indigenous values. I fully support Chris Ansted's plea "Don't dismiss the protesters" (Letters, February 17). As baffling and unsettling as we may find some of the protesters' behaviour, we need to accept that their world view is formed out of their life experience (with more than a little help from unprincipled politicians and certain media warriors) and not ours. Universal respect for authority can only be achieved when everyone really gets a fair go. At the risk of sounding feudal, how many 16-year-olds pay ACT government rates? And few would own a car or pay for its ACT registration and running expenses. Would voting by 16-year-olds in the ACT be compulsory or optional? And what of those 16-year-olds who have not yet developed an interest in politics? Would they be compelled to vote? Furthermore, someone now 16 will be 18 by the time the next ACT election comes around in 2024, and is thus eligible to vote under current rules. It does make one wonder why the Greens are so keen to promote a voting age of 16? It is hard to understand why some Australian political leaders still believe China is hostile to Australian interests, including our national security. China has purchased various Australian raw materials, paying market prices and asking Australia to do the same. I'm not aware that China has cancelled any commercial contracts, or that the Chinese government has in some way boycotted Australian products. China's military capacities have certainly grown, reflecting the growth in its economy, but these military capabilities have not been deployed against Australia, or anyone else. China has asserted its territorial claims in the South China Sea, but Australia has no direct interests there, commercial or otherwise. China has monitored Australian military exercises, but has not violated Australian territorial sovereignty.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tPntrWhUbGLyDWYCTv46rt/bd548104-1720-4a87-bd3c-0d77510f6318.jpg/r12_444_4987_3255_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg