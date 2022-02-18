news, latest-news, capital football, covid rules, covid protocols, afl canberra, john i dent cup, canberra raiders cup

Capital Football are considering introducing unlimited interchanges for the upcoming season to help clubs and players cope with the impact of COVID-19. All the football codes will start to contemplate how the virus will affect their amateur competitions this year and if they will need to implement any extra measures to protect their players. AFL Canberra's rules are governed by the national body, but they're considering how many coronavirus-affected players at a club would warrant postponing games. They have several bye weekends throughout the 2022 season that could allow them to reschedule. While the world's starting to learn to live with COVID-19, sport has still been impacted with players who contract the virus - or who have been deemed close contacts - forced into isolation. That leads to player shortages and the need to reschedule or cancel games. It also impacts the fitness of returning players who might not only have been sick, but were unable to do any exercise while they were in isolation. AFLW player Ellie Blackburn opened up on how tough it was playing after she'd recovered from the virus, labelling her first game back a "horrible experience". Capital Football chairperson Fran Sankey said they're looking at squad numbers and the use of the bench in a bid to help ease the burden on clubs. Soccer normally has a set number of substitutes allowed, typically three, with players taken off unable to return to the game. But Sankey said they were considering introducing unlimited interchanges, like Australian football uses, to help clubs and players cope. Capital Football premier leagues will kick off on April 1. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "Now for all the sports it's dealing with 'how do we work with COVID to ensure that everybody's safe?'," Sankey said. "We still want be able to give people the opportunity to play the sports they love. "What if I now can't field a team because players have been wiped out with COVID and now I don't have enough? "We'll tap into what some of the other sports are doing as well and can we adapt it for our sport. "Do we need to allow you to have more players on the roster than we normally would? "We still have a duty of care. In our premier league once you're off you're off. "We might have to look at you can have more on your roster or it might be interchange instead of substitution, but they're things we'll do in consultation with our advisory committees." AFL Canberra competition manager Firas Shahin said their rules would be determined by the AFL guidelines, but they were looking into what number of players ruled out due to COVID-19 would be enough to postpone or cancel matches. Shahin said they have several free weekends throughout the season that could be used to catch up games, otherwise they might have to cancel some. He said their ladders already used winning percentage to determine ladder position so cancellations wouldn't be an issue in that regard. "We've got a club meeting in March so that's when we'll discuss what the clubs are feeling and how they think we can assist them the most this year," Shahin said. "We're going to be releasing our COVID guidelines, like if you've got x amount of players that are required to be in isolation then we'll consider a postponement or cancellation. "But at this stage we're just going full steam ahead and I think everyone's on board - they just want to make sure we get a full season for once." Canberra Region Rugby League general manager Mark Vergano said they hadn't discussed any potential rule changes yet, but they would talk with clubs in the lead up to the season to see if there were any concerns. Vergano said they already had extended benches in all grades except the Canberra Raiders Cup, but there hadn't been any requests to expand it at the top level. "We're waiting partly ourselves on anything that might come out of NSW Rugby League to do with anything COVID specific, but we haven't received anything like that as yet," Vergano said.

