Athletes stuck in isolation are like a bull at a gate, desperate to tear into the action as soon as they're cleared of COVID-19. But the Queanbeyan Whites are taking matters into their own hands amid concern returning to rugby too quickly can increase the risk of injury or further COVID-19 complications. ACT Rugby officials are following ACT Health protocols, clearing players to return to training and games as soon as they are out of isolation as local sporting codes adopt their own approach to dealing with the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Whites players have been told to notify the club's medical team and coaches if they are returning from COVID-19 so they can follow a modified training program. Whites physiotherapist Dan Fasch is tapping into a combination of information from the AIS, Queensland Academy of Sport, Athletics Australia, universities and the British Journal of Sports Medicine. MORE RUGBY UNION Players who have returned after contracting COVID-19 have undergone a gradual return to training, likened to a concussion protocol, beginning with light aerobic activity before moving onto movement drills and eventually higher intensity sessions. Club staff have made it clear players are to follow the protocol to reduce the risk of relapse, long COVID or other more serious cardiac issues. "Particularly given it's a respiratory infection and we're going to come back to a pre-season and do a lot of conditioning, the whole risk is that long COVID or prolonged symptoms while going into the season," Whites head coach Sam French said. "We're just trying to be as careful as we can to get people healthy first before we get them back exercising. "You can see with other parts of society at the moment, as soon as you can take your masks off, people are just ripping their masks off. As soon as you can dance, everyone is wanting to do that. "We have to be a little bit careful because we've already lost one season because of this, we want to make sure our athletes and our people at the club are safe first. "It is a hobby so we want to make sure we keep people healthy, not just for this season but for the years ahead while we still work out the long-term effects. "We're just trying to make sure all of our participants are healthy because it is a hobby we want people to enjoy, but life comes first." Club officials are seeking further clarification from ACT Rugby and Rugby Australia about return to play protocols following COVID-19 cases, given there is no clear consensus on the best practice.

