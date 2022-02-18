news, latest-news, aps news, public service news, Ben Morton, work from home

The easing of COVID restrictions in Canberra will let federal public servants return to their workplaces after working from home during the Omicron wave, Public Service Minister Ben Morton says. Mr Morton responded to the ACT government's decision to bring forward the end of density limits, saying it would remove one of the major barriers preventing a return to offices. "This is very exciting and welcome news from the ACT government regarding the easing of restrictions," he said. "The density limits applied to workplaces have been an inhibitor to return to work arrangements across the Australian Public Service. "The removal of these restrictions is welcome and will allow all Commonwealth public service agencies to respond by returning staff to their usual workplace." The Public Service Minister said the government had always looked forward to the end of working from home arrangements that were forced by COVID, while at the same time responding as needed to the public health situation. "We will see a greater use of flexible work arrangements into the future as agreed by employers, based on discussions between employers and employees on the productivity benefits of these arrangements," he said. Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Friday said the territory would bring forward its easing of some COVID restrictions, in line with other east coast jurisdictions, after NSW and Victoria lifted pandemic safety measures. READ MORE: The ACT will remove all density limits applying to restricted businesses and activities, and businesses will no longer have to display signage for capacity limits. Under the changes announced on Friday, employees can also return to the workplace where it suits them and their employer. Public servants have worked from home after federal agencies and departments resumed work-from-home arrangements in December and January as the Omicron variant drove up COVID case numbers. Their response to the Omicon outbreak initially drew criticism for lacking uniformity. Mr Barr late last year recommended Canberra employers let staff work from home as case numbers grew. Mr Morton said a return to offices would be welcome for small and family businesses operating near public service offices, as they relied on the additional patronage. He said the public service commission would today share the ACT government's changes to restrictions with federal public servants. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

