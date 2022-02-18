news, latest-news,

The urge to sing and dance - and cut back on COVID restrictions - seems to be proving contagious. Canberra will follow NSW and bring forward the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, removing density limits and dancing allowed again from 6pm today. Tasmania will also follow Victoria in easing check-in requirements. Meanwhile Queensland will consider similar measures. While case numbers are stabilising in some places, sadly, we continue to have several deaths each day. Anti-vaccination mandate protesters remain of the outskirts of Canberra, as they try to plan another protest for tomorrow. Police say Canberrans will be advised should they become aware of plans for significant protest activity. We've also got two very different initiatives that should help climate change. Origin Energy announced it would bring forward plans to close Australia's largest coal-fired power plant to 2025. The federal government is fund trials to reduce cows burping and farting in order to reach our 2050 carbon neutral commitments. Defence Minister Peter Dutton turned his attention from China to Russia this morning, saying he expects Russia will invade Ukraine. "You would expect that President [Vladimir] Putin, who obviously can't be taken at his word, is manufacturing some sort of trigger, or is in the process of executing the final stages of his plan to go into Ukraine," he said. US President Joe Biden feels similarly and said, "My sense is this will happen in the next several days." Closer to home, the Victorian government has announced it will impose a 1.75 per cent contribution on new developments to fund the construction of new social housing. From July 2024, new developments with more than three dwellings or three or more lot subdivisions in Melbourne, Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong will contribute 1.75 per cent of their completed market value to a Social Housing Growth fund. The trial of a Northern Territory police officer who shot and killed an Aboriginal teenager continues. Constable Zachary Rolfe's first shot was unlikely to have stopped Kumanjayi Walker wielding a pair of scissors, a combat surgeon has told his murder trial. The Aboriginal teenager died after Constable Rolfe, 30, shot him three times during a failed arrest in Yuendumu, 290km northwest of Alice Springs on November 9, 2019. Details about the sale of the Aboriginal flag to the federal government have been revealed during Senate estimates. The Indigenous artist who designed the Aboriginal flag received more than two-thirds of the $20.05 million paid by the federal government to secure its copyright. In a Senate estimates hearing on Friday, the National Indigenous Australians Agency revealed Harold Thomas received $13.75 million and retains the moral ownership of the flag as the creator. A new Australian brand logo has been unveiled by the Trade Minister. The abstract kangaroo logo is going to be free for businesses to use on their export goods. The last time the logo was planed to be changed was in July 2020, when the government spent $10 million on a logo that looked like a COVID-19 cell. Money well spent during a pandemic if you ask me. And finally, cabinet minister Marise Payne has become Australia's longest-serving female senator and the longest continuing serving female member of federal parliament. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/513b73bd-dfc7-43c2-98ed-83afb2fe6911.jpg/r8_105_4440_2609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg