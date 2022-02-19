comment, editorial, editorial, canberra times editorial, covid, covid-19

After having done a sterling job of keeping Canberrans informed during the Delta lockdown the ACT government seems to have reverted to its pre-COVID practices of secrecy, policy making on the run and spin. Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman appears to have been sidelined in much the same way Dr Kerry Chant was initially shouldered aside when Dominic Perrottet became premier. She has only appeared at one press conference this year on January 5. By contrast the now apparently rehabilitated Dr Chant has addressed the media 28 times since December 23. Queensland's chief health officer Dr John Gerrard has spoken to the media 53 times in 55 days. The ACT government's apparent decision to preference the Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith and the Chief Minister as the faces of the territory's response to the Omicron outbreak raises legitimate concerns about whether or not decisions are being driven by the health advice. It appears, given recent flip-flopping over when, and to what extent, COVID-19 restrictions would be eased, that other factors - such as decisions being made in NSW and Victoria and political expediency - are in play. While most Canberrans will welcome Friday's easing of capacity limits and other restrictions despite an increase in the seven day rolling average for cases, they may be confused after a very topsy-turvy couple of weeks of public pronouncements by the Health Minister. Friday's announcement, made on the back of eased restrictions in NSW and Victoria, was unexpected in that only last week the government had no intention of ditching density limits. There will apparently be a similar back flip soon on mask mandates which were originally set to remain in place until the end of winter. Muddying the water even further was the Chief Minister's disclosure "we had intended to make this announcement early next week, [but] we've bought it forward in line with the chief health officers across most of east coast". Who is setting policy for whom? While it makes sense to have as much uniformity as possible with neighbouring jurisdictions it is a given most Canberrans would want local policies to be determined by local circumstances; not what Dominic Perrottet may find expedient after receiving a bloody nose from last weekend's by-elections. It is also of concern that the government has now invoked a cone of silence on case transmissions in the education sector. The most recent advice from Ms Stephen-Smith is that while the vast majority of schools had been exposed to the virus only a small number of schools had seen a transmission event. That would appear to be a miraculous turnaround given it had previously been reported there had been 240 cases across 68 public schools in the first week of term and 909 cases across 119 schools in the second week. How accurate is the Health Minister's assertion given The Canberra Times has been told by the Education Directorate it does not keep data on schools that had probably experienced COVID-19 transmission on site? Given the extension of the rapid antigen testing program parents would be entitled to assume there is still a significant risk of transmission in schools. If that is the case then the government needs to say so. ACT residents have done a great job complying with every restriction and vaccination requirement placed on them. They deserve to be in possession of all the available facts in order to make informed decisions about their own safety and that of their families.

