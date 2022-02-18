news, latest-news, Capital life

How far would an eight-year-old girl go to land the lead in her school play? Tina Denmark will show you how far (hint: she'll stop at nothing). This musical comedy is loaded with twists and turns (and twisted turns) presented by Echo Theatre. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Saturday, at 2pm and 8pm. Continues Wednesday to March 6, at various times. See: theq.net.au. This piece of verbatim theatre tells the true stories of five American women who served in various capacities in the Vietnam War and documents details at risk of being forgotten. The deeply moving, time travelling piece brings us a better understanding of the Vietnam experience from a uniquely female perspective. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre. Saturday at 2pm and 7pm. For more information, visit canberratheatrecentre.com.au. Arizona's Courtney Marie Andrews and Nashville's Erin Rae will be in Canberra this week. Andrews has been compared to 1960s and 70s greats like Bobbie Gentry and Linda Ronstadt. First-time visitor, Rae, arrives following the release of her second album Putting on Airs. Canberra Theatre Centre. Thursday at 8pm. For more information, visit canberratheatrecentre.com.au. A modern classic, this fabulously inventive tale of Hamlet is told from the worm's-eye view of the bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters in Shakespeare's play. This Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where echoes of Waiting for Godot resound, where reality and illusion intermix, and where fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end. This absurdist tragicomedy that deals with fate, life and chance is on at Canberra Rep on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and 8pm. Continues from March 2-5 at various times. Tickets from canberrarep.org.au. On Wednesday from 12.40pm to 1.20pm, the Wesley Music Centre welcomes back Canberra soprano Sarahlouise Owens, accompanied by pianist Ronan Apcar, in a program of art songs that have long been on Owens' wish list to perform: The Four Last Songs by Richard Strauss, songs by Duparc and Songs of the Auvergne by Canteloube. Booking from trybooking.com/BXBHF or phone 6232 7248. This five-day festival will celebrate dance with workshops, performances, talks, forums and film showings from Wednesday to March 6. The program includes 10 world premieres, eight national premieres and three established works and will take place in several venues and online. See: theboldfestival.com. Join the Winther Quartet - Kristian Winther, Anna da Silva Chen, Miles Mullin Chivers and Dana Lee - on a lyrical journey from Mozart to Tchaikovsky, and discover masterpieces that helped shape each era. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Friday at 8pm. Tickets from theq.net.au. The National Capital Art Prize has $45,000 in prize money across three categories - Open, First Nations, and a new Sustainability category. The last category is based on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which outlines a set of goals the world is working toward achieving. Entries close on June 30, 2022. For more information, visit nationalcapitalartprize.com.au.

