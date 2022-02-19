news, latest-news,

Have you seen Christopher Buckley? ACT Policing has called on the public for help finding the missing 26-year-old man, suspected to be in the area between Garran and Red Hill. Christopher was seen by a family member on Thursday evening, however, since that time family and friends have been unable to contact him. Christopher was last seen about 5.40pm on Friday, February 18, walking in the bushland area alongside Hindmarsh Drive, Red Hill. Police believe Christopher is currently in the bushland area between the suburbs of Garran and Red Hill. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with light brown hair, blue eyes, of slim build, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans. Both police and Christopher's family hold serious concerns for his welfare and have requested the public's assistance in finding him. Anyone who may have any information that could help find Christopher should contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444, quoting reference number 7038551.

