The ACT recorded 355 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hours to 8pm on Friday. There were no deaths in the reporting period. Canberra hospitals have 40 people with the virus, and two in intensive care, with one supported by ventilation. The number of positive cases comprises 276 determined by PCR testing, and 79 reported from RAT results. This is the smallest number of RAT-confirmed cases reported since RAT data has been collected in the ACT. The seven-day rolling average for cases has been gradually rising over recent days, after starting to drop about a month ago. But cases in the territory remain well below previous peaks. Yesterday the Chief Minister further relaxed COVID restrictions in the territory, but said ACT authorities were bracing for another COVID wave over winter. Only one COVID-19 related death was reported in the ACT through the week, after seven days without reporting any deaths connected to the virus. But it was later revealed the death of the man in his 20s had occurred some time earlier and only recently determined by the coroner. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: In NSW, the state has recorded 12 COVID-related deaths with 1297 individuals in hospital with the virus, including 81 in intensive care. New positive test results in the state fell to 7615 in the 24-hour reporting period from more than 9000 the day prior. In Victoria, the state has recorded 20 COVID-related deaths with 365 people in hospital with the virus, including 55 in intensive care. New positive test results in the state fell slightly to 6280 in the 24-hour reporting period from just under 7000 the day prior. The ACT government has been progressively making it more difficult for Canberrans to find out how the Omicron wave is tracking in the territory. Last week it removed the daily COVID-19 update from the ACT Health website. The updates will continue on ACT Health social media pages for now. The shift coincided with the removal of more restrictions at 6pm on Friday. All density limits that currently apply to restricted businesses and activities have been lifted. The requirement for patrons to be seated while eating and drinking in hospitality and licensed venues has also been removed. Dancing is once again permitted. For larger gatherings, the territory has lifted mandatory ticketing and preregistration requirements. Employees can return to their workplace where and when it suits them and their employer, Chief Minister Andrew Barr advised. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: From midnight on Monday, international travellers will no longer need to complete an online declaration and the mandatory quarantine period of unvaccinated international travellers returning to the ACT will be reduced to seven days. Existing face mask requirements will be eased further from midnight on Friday, February 25, but details have yet to be announced. "The past few years have been a tumultuous time in the Territory, and we acknowledge that the impacts of COVID-19 have been felt differently across the city," Mr Barr said. "We thank ACT businesses who have been really supportive of the ACT Government's ongoing public health response. "Our case numbers have steadied, and we are cautiously optimistic about the autumn period. While we recognise the situation could change if a new variant of concern emerges or there is a surge in cases, this step is designed to minimise the disruption of COVID-19 on our local businesses when it is safe to do so." Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

