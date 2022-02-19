news, latest-news,

Canberra's mountain biking community is cleaning up at the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships with 12 medals won so far. Dual Olympian Caroline Buchanan won by 0.679 seconds to clinch the elite women's pumptrack title. The 31-year-old celebrated her win in Tasmania's south on Instagram. "This one feels special. Maydena Bike Park putting on a show this weekend," she wrote. The Tuggeranong BMX Club athlete was joined by a number of other Canberra riders, including three-time Olympian Rebecca McConnell, who took out the elite women XCO cross country race, and Zoe Cuthbert, who finished second. Fellow three-time Olympian Daniel McConnell took silver in the elite men's, and all three will suit back up for the XCC events on Sunday. MORE IN SPORT Canberra Off-Road Cycling's Owen Sheppard finished third in the U13 boys cross country for both events. Whilst ACT riders Sian A'Hern, Hamish Armstrong and Sorrell Fuller took out their downhill events, followed by Mario Baldwin and Sarah Entwhistle taking silver, and Lewis Allborn finishing third. Canberrans will have another day of events, during the last day of competition on Sunday, to increase the capitals medal tally.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/bee1718f-d991-458c-a6af-7ba93af2e7ef.jpg/r12_350_4247_2743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg