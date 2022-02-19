sport, cricket,

Dylan Faram continued his fine form with the bat to help Ginninderra break their duck in round four of the CACT one-day competition on Saturday. The opener backed up his half century against Tuggeranong last week to post an unbeaten 50 off 74 balls in the Tigers' 10-wicket win over ANU at Kippax Oval. Ginninderra bowler Bradley Thomas took 5-24 from 7.4 overs to help roll ANU for just 85. Things started grim for ANU, after losing their opening batter Declan Jackson to a duck, and they were never able to recover. Faram chipped in with 1-4 off five overs as ANU lost its last eight wickets for 28 runs. The Tigers picked off the runs in just 23 overs. They had managed three wins in both the Gallop Cup one-day competition, and the Greg Chappell T20 blast. The Ginninderra Tigers had not, however, until Saturday, managed to score a win in the CACT one-day competition. Over at Freebody Oval, centuries to brothers Dean and Mark Solway helped competition leaders Queanbeyan score a big win over North Canberra Gungahlin. Dean hit 124 not out off 123 balls, while Mark blasted 110 from 114 as Queanbeyan scored 5/284. Norths kicked off the chase shakily at 2/28. Matthew Fennell (65 off 66) tried to lift his side, but Norths eventually fell to a 137-run loss. At Jamison Oval, Tuggeranong's Michael Barrington-Smith (69 off 78) helped his side to a decent score of 8/204 in their 50 overs. Western District fell from 4-103 in reply to 148 all out to lose by 56 runs. In the third and fourth place battle over at Stirling Oval, Eastlake, thanks to Andrew Glover (46) and Jack Sanson (45), defeated Weston Creek Molonglo by five wickets. Weston Creek Molonglo's John Rogers continued his high scoring form for the second week in a row with 65 runs, to help his side to 172 after winning the toss and batting first. Hayden Page and Angus Kent both took three wickets each for the victorious Eastlake. MORE IN SPORT

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/10cdd4f2-e0a9-4df3-8d5d-ddb9653bc53c.jpg/r2_246_4818_2967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg