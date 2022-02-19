news, latest-news, raiders, canberra raiders, nrl, xavier savage, charnze nicoll-klokstad, raiders fullback

Canberra Raiders great Brett Mullins says Xavier Savage is an excitement machine, but he's still backed Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to wear the No.1 jersey come round one. Savage starred in the Raiders' 32-18 trial win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval on Friday night, scoring the opening try, making two line breaks, five tackle busts and running for 204 metres. He looked dangerous in attack, especially when linking up with the Raiders' right edge. Savage did tire at the back end of the game and suffered cramps in the dying minutes - not surprisingly given it's just his second season in the NRL. The 19-year-old played two NRL games last year - three if you include his appearance as an illegal substitute - before a shoulder injury ended his campaign after round 18. As a top junior sprinter, pace is clearly one of Savage's major weapons, but he's also starting to add bulk to his frame making him an even more dangerous prospect. Mullins liked what he saw of the young Queenslander - although he mostly watched his nephew James Schiller, who showed plenty of promise on the Green Machine wing. "He looks like he's a bit of an excitement machine. You can't take too much out of trial matches, but he's got a little bit of X-factor in him which is what you need in a footy side," Mullins said. "Going off one trial match, they're in good stead leading up to the next few trials and the first round." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Savage's performance posed the question of who should be the Raiders fullback when they face the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium for their opening game of the season. Nicoll-Klokstad's the incumbent Raiders custodian and he was initially meant to start on the bench and only play the second half against the Roosters, but with Sam Williams and Matt Frawley forced into isolation just hours before kick-off he started in the halves and spent time at hooker as well. The 26-year-old missed most of last season with a serious neck injury and the Green Machine noticeably struggled in his absence - especially defensively. While Nicoll-Klokstad had a rusty start against the Roosters, especially under the high ball, he warmed into the game and set up a try for Corey Harawira-Naera. Mullins still felt the New Zealand international should start the season as the Raiders fullback. "He's tried and tested ... I'll stick with Charnze. He's coming back from injury with his neck, it would've taken a bit of confidence out of him," Mullins said, "I wouldn't go past Charnze at the moment anyway." NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Gosford, 6pm.

