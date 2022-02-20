news, latest-news,

For a day that's usually reserved for rest before another big week, this Sunday has been quite turbulent. The global systems that have maintained a relative peace for several decades are under strain over in Europe and in our own backyard. US President Joe Biden has been told by advisers that Russia could invade Ukraine "at any time", though Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed yesterday no Australian troops would be sent to eastern Europe should that happen. While the possible conflict is some 10,000 kilometres away, tensions have risen closer to home. Mr Morrison condemned China over an "act of intimidation" after a Chinese warship shined a military-grade laser at an Australian air force aircraft while it flew over the Arafura Sea within the country's exclusive economic zone. Labor leader Anthony Albanese backed the Morrison government's condemnation, calling it "an outrageous act of aggression". The Opposition Leader's comments make for an interesting endnote to the week, as it faced accusations from those across the chamber it was China's "preferred" party to win at the upcoming federal election. But let's leave the rest of politics news for Monday - there are other stories deserving of your attention this Sunday evening. Catherine Bennett, a leading epidemiologist, explained what it means when the COVID-19 pandemic becomes endemic, and whether that means we can relax a bit more about our future. A teacher-turned-podcaster in Tasmania has made it his mission to speak to a person of every nationality within the state. They've shared their culture and their stories of how they arrived in the Apple Isle. He's spoken to 47 people from countries far and wide, including Turkey, Uganda, Czechia, Indonesia, Canada and Brazil. And Lockhart, near Wagga Wagga, is shooting for the stars, having just opened a new observatory with its 16-inch telescope. Yesterday we hoped today would be more quiet. Maybe a date post-May is more realistic. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

