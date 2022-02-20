Firefighters extinguish Calwell shed fire

news, latest-news, house fire, Calwell, ESA

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that started in a shed at Calwell, and stopped it from spreading to a house on the same property, after residents evacuated the buildings on Sunday morning. The ACT Emergency Services Agency was called to the incident at Girdlestone Circuit in Canberra's south at 11.10am, and extinguished the fire by 12pm. Emergency services believe the fire started in a shed, and affected a pergola on the property. Paramedics treated one person at the scene for minor burns. Emergency services are expected to remain at the property into the afternoon and have requested the community avoid the area while firefighting operations are under way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36i7SKuzkApKRqnK2hWiW9n/84ef33d1-52d3-48b5-86fb-953e38f9a98f.jpg/r182_680_3049_2300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg