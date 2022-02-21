news, act-politics,

Six community clubs across the ACT have received a total of almost $1 million in funding to move away from gambling. The money was awarded as part of the ACT government's diversification and sustainability support fund, which aims to help Canberra's clubs diversify their business models away from gambling-based revenue. Minister for Gambling Shane Rattenbury said community clubs were important to Canberra's social fabric. "They support our sporting teams, employ hundreds of people, and offer a place to meet and socialise for thousands of Canberrans," Mr Rattenbury said. "The ACT government wants to reduce gambling harm, while at the same time secure a sustainable future for clubs, so our diversification and sustainability support fund is an important way to assist clubs to diversify their income to sources other than gaming machines. "This is yet another example of the ACT's commitment to support clubs so they can continue their important contribution to the life of our community." A total of $943,000 has been allocated six clubs in the ACT including: the Spanish Australian Club, Belconnen Soccer Club, Harmonie German Club, Canberra Highland and Burns Club, Gungahlin Lakes Golf and Community Club, and the Belconnen Magpies Sports Club. Planned works include: For Spanish Australian Club treasurer Chris Lander the funding will be used for kitchen renovations and upgrades to enable the club to offer food. "The Spanish Australian Club operates a delicatessen which provides traditional Spanish foods and carries over 500 product lines of which the majority are Spanish, the delicatessen is open in the morning of the first Sunday of the month," he said. READ ALSO: In 2017 the Belconnen Magpies Club in Kippax closed their licensed gaming premises, after 47 years, and spent considerable funds converting the site for suitable use as a medical centre. General manager Paul Netting said the additional funding had been used to upgrade the Ochre Medical Centre Kippax by improving accessibility through the installation of a lift to provide wheelchair access to the dentist. "We have also installed air conditioning at the premises to provide greater comfort for patients and staff," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

