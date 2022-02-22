news, latest-news, penthouse apartment, Canberra real estate, Canberra property, apartment prices, Glebe Park Residences

A local buyer from Canberra's inner-north has beat competition from overseas and interstate to secure a rare penthouse in Civic for $2.4 million. Located in Glebe Park Residences, the top-level apartment at 138/15 Coranderrk Street boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a recently renovated kitchen with stone benchtops and high-end appliances. But the show-stopping feature of the home is its private rooftop terrace. A set of stairs leads up to the outdoor area, complete with a kitchen, entertaining area and private plunge pool with city views. The apartment has only had one owner since it was built in 2009 and spans 236 square metres of internal living and almost 100 square metres of outdoor living. Josh Morrissey of Hive Property Canberra, who led the sale alongside Nikki Horner, said a listing like this is a rare occurrence for the ACT. "We jokingly said throughout the campaign it's basically a house on top of a building. The footprint and the floor space on it is unusually big for a CBD penthouse," he said. "It's very rare to have something so centralised and with 360-degree views of Lake Burley Griffin, the city and the War Memorial. "I think probably once every 10 years you'd see something like this apartment [come up for sale]." Among the home's luxury inclusions is a wine cellar, media room and a three-car garage in the basement. The sale is one of Canberra city's highest sale prices for a residential apartment, coming in just under the sale of 1507/19 Marcus Clarke Street for $2.6 million in 2014. It far surpasses the median sale price for CBD units in Canberra of $553,250, according to the latest CoreLogic data. Mr Morrissey said the home drew in solid interest throughout the campaign, which began in late September 2021. "We had a lot of interstate and some international interest but predominantly it was inner-north, so buyers from Reid, Campbell, O'Connor," he said. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: "A lot of the interest was from downsizers, people coming from bigger homes, bigger parcels of land who still want the size of a house, but just the maintenance of a unit." He said just as the new owners were downsizing from their inner-north home, the sellers were also moving into something smaller. While this property was sold under private treaty last week, Canberra auctions also returned strong results. Canberra recorded the highest clearance rate among the capital cities for the fourth consecutive week, with 80.2 per cent of the 116 scheduled auctions sold. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

