Regional trains have stopped running throughout parts of regional NSW and Victoria after Transport for NSW cancelled services over a dispute with the rail workers' union. Services were canceled overnight after talks between the NSW Government and the union fell apart overnight after a Fair Work Commission hearing. Trains running between Sydney's Central station and Armidale, Casino, Grafton and Melbourne have been affected, including stops at Goulburn, Wagga Wagga, Coffs Harbor, Kempsey, Maitland, Albury and Wangaratta. Road coaches have replaced some TrainLink services. Services from Newcastle, Kiama and the Blue Mountains have also been affected. READ MORE: Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) NSW secretary Alex Claassens said workers turned up to work this morning prepared to take part in low-level protected industrial action which would not have affected commuters, only to be told by management that trains would not be running today. "All members were at work, ready to work. They were ready and waiting to crew the trains only to be told the trains aren't running today. There is no impediment, only stubbornness on behalf of the NSW Government," he said. The dispute between the government and the union revolves around negotiating a new enterprise agreement. The union wants commitments no routes are lost in the case of privatisation, improved safety, and hygiene standards. "We're trying to negotiate an enterprise agreement that enshrines safety on our train network," Mr Claassens said. "For the NSW Government to suggest otherwise is unbelievable. It's time the NSW Government stopped trying to bully workers into submission and starting resolving the laundry list of safety and employment issues workers have raised." Transport for NSW has been contacted for comment. - with Eva Baxter

