Erin Osborne jokes it's been so long between ACT Meteors matches that the only practice she's had is against schoolgirls. And unfortunately for her, there's footage to prove it. "They put me into the grandstand, so that wasn't a great sign," Osborne laughed. That moment during a rain delay during the women's Ashes at Manuka Oval last month went viral on social media and has been viewed almost 200,000 times. It helped Osborne blowout some cobwebs as the Meteors prepare to return to the field today for the first time in 47 days. But seeing girls enjoy Test cricket reinforced Osborne's view that it's time for women to start playing more games in the longer format. Osborne, who retired from the Big Bash this season, has backed calls to give female players more multi-day cricket opportunities, confident Australia would reap the rewards of a stepping-stone move to two-day matches at a domestic level. "The Test match was a wonderful advertisement for women's cricket. I think we're ready," Osborne said. "We've seen the evolution of the game and moving forward I'd love to see more Tests internationally. But to be fair to players we need to start seeing at a domestic level. "Whether that's two-day cricket, I think that's the next step. I'd love to see more of it played and hopefully that's what's next on the cards. "There's no surprise the Test in Canberra was one of the better ones because Australia had played another Test recently. Usually there are years between games ... I think two-day cricket is a great tool to develop the next Australian players. "The girls train a lot and don't play a lot of cricket. The introduction of more one-day cricket, or two-day cricket, that would be wonderful." Osborne is in Sydney with the rest of the Meteors ready for their comeback game against NSW on Tuesday. They will then play against Victoria on Friday as the WNCL attempts to relaunch after COVID disruptions forced its postponement at the end of last year. MORE CANBERRA SPORT The Meteors will then play against Tasmania in Sydney on March 9, before four home games at Phillip to finish the regular season by March 20. The Meteors are using the restarted competition as a new opportunity after losing the only game they played before the forced break. "We're basically starting from scratch," Osborne said. "We got to work over the last few weeks and we've had a good few weeks of preparation. We're looking forward to starting our campaign again." Captain Ange Reakes has withdrawn for personal reasons, while Madeline Penna and Matilda Lugg are unavailable after suffering injuries. Erica Kershaw will step in as captain, while Katie Mack will look to capitalise on her strong start after being involved in the Australia A squad. "[For] two years now we have trained for a very long time between matches with a lot of unknown around our fixtures so it's great to get some certainty," said coach Jono Dean. "We have a few key outs with Ange [Reakes], Tilly [Lugg] and Maddie [Penna] all unavailable which is disappointing after they have put so much hard work into their preparations. The silver lining is this creates a great opportunity for others to showcase their talents." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

