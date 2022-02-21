news, latest-news,

It was one of the great pandemic anomalies - the day Australia's international borders opened and office workers could get back to their dedicated workspace away from home, our largest city ate itself. Of course, not literally, but figuratively. Getting around in Sydney, the nation's biggest city, and much of NSW was nigh on impossible thanks to a rail network shutdown that surprised everyone - including rail workers. No doubt it's no coincidence the snap strike was the same day as the great border and office reopening. It's just that with the spectre of a federal election looming large, politicians (state and federal) as well as union aficionados, thought today was the right day to capture the public's attention. The problem was Joe and Jamila Average were caught in the middle - and neither of them was to happy about it. More signs we're destined for the polls (like you needed one) was Defence Minister Peter Dutton's appearance in Newcastle to spruik a $1.5b fighter jet training deal; the Prime Minister and Treasurer in Tasmania for a national plantation forestry announcement and deputy PM Barnaby Joyce throwing mega-millions at the Outback Way, a near 3000km road that stretches from Queensland to Western Australia. So, as expected, the political news of the faux election campaign will take us beyond Canberra. No surprise there - even though for few weeks, the massed many have gathered in the national capital. The Canberra Times last week revealed the anti-vaccination mandate protestors planned to pass the hat around at "Camp Freedom" so they could buy land from which they could not be evicted. The masthead also introduced its subscribers to Luke "Rambo" Cole, the self-appointed head of finance for the anti-vaccination mandate group who drove 13 hours from Queensland to become involved. There were some financial complications as well as the claims the federal government fired sonic weapons at Parliament House protestors and after a smaller rally on Saturday, numbers have dwindled further today. Not the case over the ditch though as New Zealand is topping the international protest pops. Now in its 14th day, the parliament lawns are occupied in Wellington not just with protestors but a laundry centre, food distribution market, yoga centre, daycare - you know, all the essentials. And with COVID-19 case numbers rising and tolerance levels declining in equal proportion, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - and police - drew a line in the sand today. As the occupation continues, so does New Zealand's vaccination rollout. As of Sunday, 96 per cent of Kiwis aged 12 and over were double-dosed against COVID-19, with more than 2.1 million receiving their booster shot. Hmmm, more international tourists - but will they be able to get about? THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

