news, federal-politics, Antarctica, Tasmania, election 2022

The federal government is promising hundreds of millions of dollars to explore inland Antarctica in a move intended to signal Australia's commitment to the continent despite growing competition. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday will announce the government would spend $804.4 million over 10 years to upgrade the nation's scientific activity in Antarctica, including more than $100 million on technology extending the nation's reach inland. The funding is intended to expand the nation's strategic and scientific capability on the continent, and will be pitched to key Tasmanian electorates ahead of the election as a future jobs boon through contracts to local companies. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the funding, which will pay for drone fleets, helicopters and other technology, will let Australia explore areas of East Antarctica's inland that other countries were yet to reach. "My government will continue to back our world-class scientists and expeditioners with the necessary funding and resources, because their research on the frozen continent and in the Southern Ocean is critically important to Australia's future," he said. "Our ongoing investment in Antarctica will directly support jobs at home, with Australian businesses, contractors, medical suppliers and providores reaping the benefits of local procurement." The government is promising $136.6 million to grow Australia's inland reach by boosting its traverse capability, critical charting activities, mobile stations and environmental protection. It would spend $109 million on technology including drone fleets and other autonomous vehicles to map inaccessible and fragile areas of East Antarctica, and four new medium lift helicopters with a range of 550 kilometres. When launched from the RSV Nuyina, Australia's new ice-breaking vessel, the aircraft would access parts of the continent that were previously out of reach. Additional shipping support allowing the RSV Nuyina to focus on extended scientific voyages would be funded with $44.2 million. The government would spend $17.4 million for marine science in the Southern Ocean and a new krill aquarium in Hobart, $7.4 million for research into ice-sheet science to better understand the impact of climate change, and $3.4 million on efforts to support the Antarctic Treaty system. Environment Minister Sussan Ley last year flagged the government would announce further investment "to bolster Australia's scientific and environmental interests in Antarctica", after it scrapped plans to build a 2.7-kilometre concrete runway at Davis research station. Critics of the cancellation said the decision risked loosening Australia's foothold in the face of China and Russia's growing activity on the frozen continent. READ MORE: The decision to cancel the runway plans drew criticism from within Coalition ranks, as Tasmanian Liberal senator Eric Abetz labelled it a "retrograde decision" that risked weakening Australia's "foothold" on Antarctica in the face of China and Russia's growing activity on the frozen continent. Senator Abetz responded to the decision last year by calling for Australia to invest in other strategic and capability support infrastructure "to ensure the international community cannot doubt our commitment to Antarctica". The government's latest funding promise would appear to signal a change in approach after Australia in recent decades focused on shipping and coastal activity while abandoning its capability to traverse into the interior of the continent. Ms Ley on Monday said the strategic importance of Australia's scientific activity in Antarctica had been clear in her discussions with world leaders. "We need to ensure that the Antarctic remains a place of science and conservation, one that is free from conflict and which is protected from exploitation," she said. "Science is the key to that future. This investment, together with the window of discovery that is already being opened through RSV Nuyina, will reflect Australia's commitment to our sovereignty in the Australian Antarctic Territory and its leading voice in the region." Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said the government's funding would mark Australia's commitment to the Antarctic Treaty system requiring Antarctica be used only for peaceful, scientific purposes, and "freezing" any challenges to Australia's claim of the Australian Antarctic Territory. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36i7SKuzkApKRqnK2hWiW9n/8047b730-fa70-46bc-a17b-a2538bacf1b4.jpg/r0_1222_2665_2728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg