Calling all food lovers - The Canberra Times Night Noodle Markets makes its return on Friday. A highlight on the capital's event calendar, the markets will transform Parkes Place West Lawns into a vibrant Asian street food festival. At what will be the first Night Noodle Markets in the capital since 2020, Canberrans will have the chance to feast on sizzling, sweet and spicy meals and morsels. The markets have also teamed up with mobile ordering system Mr Yum, meaning visitors can spend less time queuing and more time eating. Friday, from 5pm to 10.30pm. Saturday, 4pm to 10.30pm. Sunday, 4pm to 9pm. Continues until March 6. Parkes Place West Lawns. Free event. To register go to goodfoodmonth.com. This weekend sees Omar Musa bring Killernuevo to the stage. It's a chance to see this exciting performer test out his new work in the intimate setting of The Street, before he heads out on his tour of the United Kingdom and Europe for his critically acclaimed book, Killernova, later this year. Musa wants to bring to life his new poems for a hometown audience, taking them from the page onto the stage for the first time. Friday, 7.30pm. The Street. Tickets from $20 from thestreet.org.au. The Royal Canberra Show returns to the capital this weekend for the first time since 2020. Explore this year's special attractions, including the Showtime FMX team, head to Sideshow Alley where it's jam-packed with plenty of rides for thrillseekers, stock up on some showbags and of course, what would be the show without fireworks on Saturday night? Friday and Saturday, 8.30am to 10pm and Sunday, 8.30am to 6pm. Exhibition Park. Entry from $10 for kids and $25 for adults. For more information go to canberrashow.org.au. Since its inception, SummerSalt has continued to deliver some of the finest Australian artists to stages across the country. It sees homegrown Australian talent perform, along with family-friendly activities, local market stalls, food trucks, and a selection of refreshing beverages. This year's event sees Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, The Waifs, Pete Murray, The Dreggs and Tulliah take to the stage. Saturday, 1pm. Stage 88. Tickets from $81.34 from Ticketmaster. The music continues at Stage 88 on Sunday when Red Hot Summer Tour makes its return, bringing with it a line-up filled with classic hits across the country. The concert stops in Canberra with a brand new rock line-up that includes Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney. Sunday, 1pm. Stage 88. Tickets from $128.90 from Ticketmaster.

