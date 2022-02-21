NSW Waratahs turn to 'Blocker' Roach

sport, rugby,

"And players play for that. We don't want to be finding excuses to not award tries. "I couldn't believe they even looked at it [in our game], unless it's completely blatant. We're in the business of scoring tries and playing exciting rugby, let's not make the game harder." McKellar added: "We need to get away from trying our hardest to disallow tries. I was worried for a moment when they were replaying it, but it was a commonsense decision. "If Pete had knocked him over, it's probably an obstruction. But he didn't and he was commonsense." McKellar, Fisher and attack coach Rod Seib spent Monday assessing the good and bad out of their six-point win to kickstart the season. The good: the Brumbies defended desperately even though their efficiency dipped in the second half. The bad: they couldn't hold the ball long enough to give themselves a break from having to tackle 120 times in the first 40 minutes of the game. The high defensive rate will likely see the Brumbies adjust their training schedule this week to ensure players have recovered before another afternoon game, this time against the Fijian Drua. "We created an opportunity to go to space and to hurt them, but we didn't maintain possession. Loose offloads, poor on the ground," Fisher said. "We're happy the structure of our game will create opportunities, we just have to be better. There were plenty of good things to hang their hat on." The NSW Waratahs, meanwhile, have recruited rugby league legend Steve Roach looms as a secret weapon to turn Leichhardt Oval into their own fortress this year. After opening their campaign with a drought-breaking 40-10 win over Fijian Drua at CommBank Stadium, the Waratahs face Australia's defending champion Queensland Reds in a step up at Leichhardt on Friday night. The Reds showdown marks the first of five games this season for the Waratahs at the long-time spiritual home of the NRL's Wests Tigers. The only other home game for the Tahs will be at the SCG so it's no surprise coach Darren Coleman is eager to make Leichhardt enemy territory for opposition teams. "The ground is close (to the crowd) - that grandstand's right on you, the hill's awesome and it's accessible from all over the city," Coleman said. Enter "Blocker" Roach, the former Balmain, NSW State of Origin and Australian cult hero who Coleman has invited in to the Waratahs' dressing room. Coleman hopes Roach can offer some inspiration for his young charges and some tips on how to make Leichhardt feel like home while the Sydney Football Stadium is being rebuilt. In addition to the Reds, the Waratahs will host the Western Force, Hurricanes, Blues and 2021 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman winners the Crusaders at Leichhardt. "If you get 10 or 12,000, it'll be like when Benny (Elias) and 'Blocker' were playing (for the Tigers)," Coleman said.

