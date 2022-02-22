coronavirus,

The ACT has recorded 583 new COVID cases, as Tuesday marks 12 months since the first vaccination was administered in the capital. Since then almost 1 million doses have been administered in the territory, and ACT Health is gearing up for the second round of vaccinations for children aged five to 11 to begin in two weeks. Last week 1001 cases of COVID-19 were reported across 120 ACT primary and high schools. The territory's schools opened three weeks ago, amid concerns that the Omicron strain would lead to a spike in COVID-19 case numbers and place enormous strain on teachers. There were 41 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Monday, with one person in intensive care and none currently under ventilation. There were 37 people in hospital in the previous day's report. The new cases reported on Tuesday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 2786, up from the 2742 reported on Monday. READ MORE: They were diagnosed from 274 PCR tests and 309 rapid tests. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 65.3 per cent of people have received their booster, and 77.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, more than 200 people across 12 ANU residences have contracted COVID-19 following the university's orientation activities last week. The cases were confirmed as of Sunday, with all residents of the halls required to take a rapid antigen test on Monday morning. The university will also test residents across the halls every 48 hours this week. NSW has recorded 8752 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths as numbers jump from the previous reporting period. The state reported 4916 cases on Monday. There are 1293 people in hospital with the virus, with 71 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 51.7 per cent triple-vaccinated. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated with 46.7 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 14 deaths and 6786 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 47,464. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 345 with 48 people in intensive care, and eight on a ventilator. Queensland will from next week dump mask mandates in most indoor settings and density limits at most venues as its COVID-19 outbreak fades. The state recorded five new deaths and 5583 cases in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Tuesday. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says with the state's COVID-19 outbreak dissipating, a face mask mandate and density limits can be eased from 6pm on Friday March 4. Tasmania has recorded 820 new cases, a sharp rise from the 569 reported on Monday. Eleven people are in hospital, with six of those receiving treatment specifically for the virus and two in intensive care. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

