Clive Palmer's scheduled appearance at the National Press Club has been cancelled after he was directed not to travel due to displaying "COVID-like symptoms". The 67-year-old mining magnate, and chairman of the United Australia Party, was expected to address the audience in Canberra on his party's financial policy platform. The press club issued a statement after 10am saying it had been informed he would not be able to attend the address. A number of his party's federal candidates have expressed views opposing COVID-19 vaccinations with one Melbourne candidate allegedly calling for Victorian Premier Dan Andrews' hanging. The party's leader, former Liberal member Craig Kelly, has publicly thrown his support behind anti-vaccination mandate rallies in Canberra during this month. READ MORE: Earlier this month, Mr Kelly signed a number of the self-declared leaders of the protest movement into Parliament House, sparking strong criticism. One of the members of Mr Kelly's contingent, Simeon Boikov, nicknamed "the Aussie Cossack", has been described as a far-right Russian nationalist and strong supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The press club said it would refund all tickets for Tuesday's appearance but did not confirm whether the event would be rescheduled. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

