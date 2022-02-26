whats-on, movie-reviews,

Cyrano (M, 132 minutes). 3 stars The ball-and-chain and I have been addicted to this current season of Married at First Sight, hopeless romantics that we are. What I've noticed, apart from a complete lack of self-awareness in Gen Y influencers, is as many ads as I remember from traditional free-to-air television. And so, I have seen the ad for the new film Cyrano perhaps 100 times. Here's my initial impression from those hundred viewings - I've loved previous versions of the Cyrano tale, particularly the Steve Martin comedy Roxanne from 1987 and the epic Gallic Gerard Depardieu version from 1990, so what would another hurt? It looks beautifully shot with some ethereal gauze over the camera lens. And it stars Peter Dinklage, so brilliant as Tyrian Lannister in Game of Thrones. Here's what I couldn't tell at all from the television ad - it's a musical! Yup, this is an all-singing, all-dancing musical. Everyone loves at musical at the moment. Or do they? There has to be a reason the distributors chose to hide that fact from the Married at First Sight audience. Actually the musical numbers are probably the least interesting element to this dreamily shot, lushly staged film, the latest by celebrated British filmmaker Joe Wright (Atonement and Pride and Prejudice). This isn't the 1973 musical with Christoper Plummer in the lead, nor the 1992 Dutch musical by Ad van Dijk which enjoyed an English-language Broadway adaptation with a book by Peter Reeves and Sheldon Harnick. This is something new. Wright had seen a stage production of Cyrano written by Erica Schmidt and approached her about an adaptation. The play starred her husband, Dinklage, in the title role and so had a unique approach to the Cyrano character other than the big nose featured in every version since Edmond Rostand's classic 1897 play. In Schmidt and Wright's musical, though, much remains the same. Despite being a wit, a poet and a peerless fighter, Cyrano (Dinklage) is lacking in physical stature which, in an age a few hundred years before people got woke, makes him the object of ridicule, or at least when it comes to the women his peers are able to woo. But Cyrano doesn't want women, he wants just one woman in particular, Roxanne (Hayley Bennett), a penniless aristocrat from Cyrano's home town, his close friend since childhood. Roxanne adores Cyrano, just not the way he might wish. Instead, she has to think of a clever marriage to alter her family's sad reversal of fortune, and so she has to endure a courtship with the execrable Duke de Guiche (Ben Mendelsohn). But then Roxanne locks eyes with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr), a young soldier new to Cyrano's regiment. It is love at first sight and Roxanne later confesses this love to her pal Cyrano. Like the true friend he is, he takes the lad under his protection, and gives the handsome but tongue-tied young man the words he knows will touch Roxanne's heart. Surely we all know the rest of this tale. There is much to appreciate in Erica Schmidt's screenplay; primarily it is the depth to Cyrano's character. Brilliantly performed by Dinklage, he is his own undoing, convincing himself of his lack of appeal to an adoring Roxanne. Who among us hasn't got inside our own head in a similar way? Joe Wright's unique cinematic vision is given full sail, with lush costuming and sweeping crane work amongst the cinematography, always something to look at, and with a lighting concept paying homage to the golden honey tones that Rembrandt and Velazquez were working in at the time of the film's 17th century setting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/3c45655d-aaf9-450b-9a33-80233df41e14.jpg/r0_229_4500_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg