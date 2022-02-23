news, latest-news,

Canberra's entertainment scene is well and truly back, with this weekend the biggest since the beginning of the pandemic. The Canberra Times Night Noodle Markets opens on Friday for its 10-day Asian street food festival, meanwhile Saturday and Sunday see not one but two music festivals take over Stage 88 - SummerSalt and Red Hot Summer. Throw in the Royal Canberra Show at Exhibition Park and the Brumbies game at GIO Stadium on Saturday and it makes for one jam-packed weekend - ahead of a bumper March with Enlighten. For Canberrans it's an exciting indication that things are getting back to pre-COVID times. For those involved in the events, it brings a sense of relief as it means the months of planning were not in vain. Promoter John Zaccaria - who is behind SummerSalt, which features the likes of Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd and Birds of Tokyo - said while there has been a lot of sleepless nights in preparation for the festival's tour, they have reached the light at the end of the tunnel. READ MORE: "We've been on the road for a month now and the various artists have been sensational because they're all stoked to be back on stage," he said. "It's fair to say that the moments during the show are euphoric. When you see a band like Birds of Tokyo play Lanterns, and everyone's got their phones up and singing along, you just cannot create that via streaming or any other way. It needs to be an experience with people all sharing that moment. "I was actually talking to the band about that moment and how they feel and they just said the comment was the moment is greater than them and the song is for the people." This is the second time SummerSalt has been able to go ahead in Canberra during the pandemic, and because of the festival's successful track-recording during COVID, Mr Zaccaria said it helped curate a stellar line-up for the 2022 edition. For musician Xavier Rudd, the festival has come at a perfect time, as it provides a chance to perform new material from his forthcoming album Jan Juc Moon, which is out on March 25. "I'd planned to take a year off when the pandemic hit anyway," he said. "I had plenty of time to experiment with some new ideas and new sounds and slowly made the new album. "But performing now, it's different - there are more rules and restrictions around the shows but it's so nice to see people coming together again after tough times. People have been through a lot and music is good medicine." Music fans will be happy to hear that live music isn't limited to one day this weekend. A second, unrelated music festival, Red Hot Summer takes over Stage 88 on Sunday with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens and Diesel on the bill. SummerSalt is at Stage 88 from 1pm on Saturday. Red Hot Summer is at Stage 88 from 1pm on Sunday. Tickets for both are from Ticketmaster. The Canberra Times Night Noodle Markets is at Parkes Place West Lawns from Friday until March 6. Royal Canberra Show is at Exhibition Park from Friday to Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

