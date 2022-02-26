life-style, books, jan morris, allegorizings, joan bakewell, the ticking of two clocks, hachette, faber

The journalist, travel writer and historian Jan Morris, who died on 20 November, 2020 at the age of 94, wrote over 50 books, including best-selling travel books on Wales, Oxford, Venice, Sydney, Manhattan and Hong Kong. She gave her impressions of Canberra in a Canberra Times article on October 25, 1992, musing, "Can a city dedicated to government, to symbolism ever be much fun?" and said Canberra was "a people's capital yearning to join the world's fandango". Allegorizings (Faber, $29.99) offers a series of Morris vignettes, "roughly assembled ... around a theme of travel". Morris always intended the essays to be published after her death - "I am writing this on a sunny spring day in Wales ... by the time you read it I shall be gone!" In her introduction, titled "Pre-mortem", Morris reflects that that her life has been "one long allegory", while in the final essay, titled "Post-mortem", she ponders "whether death is an absolute or an allegory", concluding "time will presumably tell". Morris continues, "I think not so much about my own demise as about the happiness of those I leave behind". In particular, this relates to her 71-year relationship with her partner Elizabeth Tuckniss. They were married in 1949 and had five children, before Morris transitioned from male to female in 1972. The change from James to Jan, controversial at the time, was subsequently documented in her best-selling book Conundrum (1974). Elizabeth and Jan divorced as the law did not permit them to live together as married women, but continued to live as "sisters-in-law" in their Welsh home before they "re-formalised matters in a legal civil union" in April, 2008. Their joint memorial stone, for many years kept under the house stairs, is inscribed in Welsh and English: "Here are two friends ... At the end of one life". Morris writes. "Old age is the right to be absolutely ourselves. Laugh, cry, satirise it, my friends, when your time comes - but make the most of it too!". She certainly makes the most of it in essays, ranging over subjects which include travel, hypochondria, whistling, James Joyce, sneezing and nationalism. Morris also places Princess Diana, "our patron sinner" , sailing in an alternative world on the royal yacht Britannia, "with an on board rock band and a crew headed by a handsome young admiral". In a 2014 interview, she wrote: "I think what an extraordinary life it's been. And how lucky". A sentiment that Dame Joan Bakewell would no doubt echo. Bakewell, now 88, reflects, like Morris, back on her life in The Tick of Two Clocks: A Tale of Moving On (Virago. $45), a postscript to her 2016 memoir, Stop the Clocks. Bakewell was born in 1933, and in the 1960s became a prominent TV personality and journalist. Times have certainly changed since Frank Muir called her "the thinking man's crumpet'", Melvyn Bragg being the female equivalent. Bakewell became a role model for young women, and in later life a Labour government made her the official "voice of older people". Bakewell writes, "Old age is no longer a blip in the calendar, just a few declining years before the end. Old age is now a major and important part of life: It should command as much thought - even anxiety - as teenagers give to exam results and young marrieds how many children to have". She reflects that when the British state pension was introduced, working people only needed to be paid on average for two years before their death; now retirement can last for a quarter of a century or more. The book follows Bakewell facing "the next segment of life", selling, after 53 years' occupancy, her four-story Victorian house in North London's Primrose Hill, north London. Having bought her house in the early 1960s. Bakewell has few financial problems in relocating "for somewhere I can stay until I die". She doesn't want a granny flat because of the impact on family relationships. "Minor irritants can become major at just the point when the weakening flesh needs closer care". Bakewell at 88, in "serious old age", vows still "to be active, to achieve". She eventually moves to a studio apartment on one level, but not without confronting numerous issues, especially in dealings with estate agents and builders. Her interactions with a stylishly dressed "declutterer" will resound with many in terms of disposing of life's memories enshrined in books, artworks, posters and family heirlooms. Morris concludes Allegorizing with a chapter on kindness, the one abstraction that can "guide our conduct while we wait the final revelation (if there is one)". Bakewell, in her last chapter, reflects that "the extremes of wealth and poverty have increased to a scandalous extent" and calls for a post-pandemic "fairer and more equable country", rather than one in which politics is "increasingly driven by anger and resentment". Sentiments from both women which many would endorse.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/4b839ee2-7d2f-41c4-80d2-dcb29d313a48.jpg/r0_79_2313_1386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg