History has been kind to the Rev. Dr. Charles Strong. A lengthy and worthy biography, published in 1971, a long entry in the Australian Dictionary of Biography published in 1976, and now this collection of important essays on Strong's social thinking. Strong, a Scot, educated in Glasgow in the latest social and theological thinking, was called to the prestigious Scots Church, Melbourne. His doctrine was too modern for some in his congregation and, when faced with a trial for heresy, he resigned his post rather than challenge his detractors. Taking a significant slice of his congregation with him, in 1885 Strong founded the Australian Church. The times were right for Strong. When the church opened in 1887, in Flinders St, Melbourne, two-and-a-half thousand people waited patiently outside while an 800-strong congregation participated in the ceremony inside. Modern churchmen would give a great deal for similar measures of support. Some very good writers examine different aspects of Strong's ministry. Perhaps the best is Judith Brett's "Alfred Deakin and Charles Strong". Readers may wonder if Brett has anything new to say about Deakin. Well she does, giving fresh insights into this most mystical of Australia's prime ministers. Deakin is present elsewhere in the book, especially in Ian Tregenza's "Herbert Brookes and the Crisis of Cultural Protestantism". Tregenza reminds readers what an unpleasant and strange man Herbert Brookes was, and how driven. If the purpose of religion is to make adherents better people, it is doubtful Brookes ever got the message. The rise of the Australian Church coincides with a golden period in Australian history when harmony and progress appeared possible. This book reinforces how the First World War destroyed those aspirations. Strong's church stuttered and lost its way, never to regain the influence it had before 1914. This is not a book for the general reader. It is challenging, readers needing to bring a degree of theological awareness to it. In an interesting Postlude (a new word for this reviewer), Marion Maddox looks to the past and the present. Though we are battered with endless debates on religious discrimination and presided over by a prime minister happy to parade his Pentecostalism, Maddox asks if we should perhaps look back to Charles Strong for guidance and example. Strong minimised the importance of creed and focused on doing good, raising up the poor and contributing to debate on social issues. Current thinking says God sides with the successful. Charles Strong would have been horrified.

