life-style, books, adrift in melbourne, robyn annear, text publishing

Walking tours in many Australian cities might seem like promenades among a host of corpses. Heritage buildings have been demolished in the vain interests of development (downtown Brisbane) or reduced to paltry facade'ism (the Barracks Arch in Perth). Some places do not even live up to their nicknames; Adelaide, the so-called city of churches, has only one attractive place of worship. Splendid natural sites are defaced by architectural monstrosities (like the Cahill Expressway at Circular Quay). Hobart can cherish remnant Georgian buildings partly because, in the 1950s and 1960s, there was no money to be made by knocking them over. Only Melbourne can truly boast a downtown replete with quirky, quaint quiddities. A lot of those eccentricities are recalled to life in Adrift in Melbourne; Robyn Annear is both an assiduous walker and an alert watcher. The seven walks she offers in this book are not hard or long ones, they do not venture far afield from Bourke Street mall, but each is filled with informed, witty, dry commentary on the history and society which have formed Melbourne. Annear is a charming and intelligent guide. Her book is based on two simple premises: "Nothing's ever really gone", and "wandering will take you places Google can't". Annear occasionally looks with the eye of faith, as she does in seeking Batman's Hill, long dug up, carted away, and commemorated by a pole which is now hidden. Now and again well-judged whimsy takes over; Flinders Street station is, indeed, "Luna Park with clocks instead of teeth". Annear knows how to condense a story to intrigue a reader. Take Albert Williams in 1891: "During his 28 days in Melbourne, he would change his name four times and kill his wife". A lively sense of humour suffuses the pages. The reader is introduced to a woman charged with wearing an unprotected hatpin. An offence was also committed by miscreants daring to order an ice cream while also having their palms read. The art of cleaning straw bonnets is presented as having "combined elements of bomb-making and alchemy". The Loungers' Club for women provided not only "a wickerwork whatnot" but diversions for terrier and poultry fanciers. Annear does not overdose on sentimentality or nostalgia. Old-fashioned pillar verandas are mourned, but with good reason. The rightly applauded Pellegrini's Café is slighted for its noise and mirrors. Although one chapter title includes morality, Armageddon and the parts of an ox, all those subjects are treated with the gravity they deserve. Now we need a Canberra edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/29c768c7-b16c-48a8-abe2-586eadca084f.jpg/r0_259_5388_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg