news, federal-politics, Defence, China, misinformation, disinformation

China's national defense ministry has made counter-claims of misinformation and irresponsible provocation against Australia following a spat over a Chinese ship lazing a P-8A aircraft while surveying in Australia's exclusive economic zone. The ministry complained that the aircraft was too close to the airspace of its vessel when the lazing occurred on February 17. Australia re-issued a detailed account of the incident on Tuesday, describing the details that were undisputed by the two militaries such as the sensors, sonobuoy and other surveillance tools used by the Australian aircraft, and that the incident took place in the Australian Exclusive Economic Zone. "The aircraft was acting within international law at all times," a Defence spokesperson said in response to the Chinese counterclaims. "At the time of the lasing incident the RAAF P-8 was approximately 7.7 kilometres from the PLA-N vessel and was flying at an altitude of 457m. The closest the P-8 flew to the PLA-N vessel was approximately 4 kilometres." A spokesperson for the Chinese ministry did not directly dispute or counter the claim that a People's Liberation Army - Navy vessel lazered the Australian aircraft, but claims the aircraft coming within 4km of the airspace above the vessel and use of the sonobuoy was "provocative". "Such spiteful and provocative actions by the ADF will undoubtedly result in misunderstanding and threaten the safety of aircraft, vessel and personnel of both sides," the statement read. The Chinese state-controlled English-language Global Times, which is sometimes used as an indirect way of releasing Chinese Communist Party misinformation, described Australia's claims and response as "delusional" and a "farce" and described the aircraft's presence as "military hostility". Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked about the Chinese claims while campaigning in Tasmania on Tuesday morning. "This needs to be explained to the entire region, as to what they would be doing, undertaking such a reckless act," Mr Morrison told reporters. "There is no explanation that Australia has to give here, our surveillance planes have every right to be in our exclusive economic zone."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gbZxCg3zJpb4r79EPiJSKy/81c56ab9-9dad-4131-a0d2-1c36c4255224.jpg/r2_0_758_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg