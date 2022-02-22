news, latest-news,

Ukraine - it's the second largest country in Europe and although hard-pressed to locate on a map, it's the country on everyone's mind. After weeks of increased tension - on a very public scale - Russian forces have started to enter the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating the security crisis significantly. As if to confirm that mindless semantics is not limited to Australian politics, Russia insisted it had sent "peacekeepers" into Ukraine. It was a notion Prime Minister Scott Morrison swiftly labelled "nonsense". This afternoon the PM sought to further ensure the safety of Australian diplomats in the besieged eastern European country, ordering them - and indeed all Aussies - to leave immediately. "Australia stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continues to call on Russia to cease and reverse its unprovoked assault on its diplomatic neighbour," Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Tuesday. "We continue to urge all Australians to leave Ukraine immediately, do not delay. The safety of Australians and officials is our highest priority." The US and its European allies are expected to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia soon, Australia, Mr Morrison said, would be "in lock step" with those nations. Meanwhile it was a Karate Kid of a day on the COVID front in Australia. A bit mask-on, mask-off, for those in the know. A day after NSW officially returned to offices and a few days before face masks are largely ditched in anything other than high-risk settings, a few states jumped on board the naked face bandwagon. In Victoria, from midnight on Friday, February 25, masks will only be required indoors in certain circumstances, including public transport, hospitals, airports and for workers in hospitality and retail. More changes also have been introduced and, as Health Minister Martin Foley explained, it's all thanks to the state's vaccination rate going north and the case numbers going south. Queensland will scrap face mask mandates in most indoor settings and density limits at most venues next week, as its COVID-19 outbreak fades. In the Northern Territory, indoor mask mandates will end "sooner rather than later" amid falling COVID-19 case numbers too. Chief Minister Michael Gunner also signalled the likely scrapping of check-ins at shops and other venues in upcoming reviews of virus restrictions. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/a2e2b7f8-0609-4b3d-a226-7cd1fcbf41bf.png/r6_0_1916_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg