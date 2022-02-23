news, latest-news,

First-time parents Stephanie Cattle and Joshua Pike are chuffed to have welcomed their baby boy, his birth date of 22/02/22 is just an added bonus for the couple. Ms Cattle was admitted to Canberra's Centenary Hospital on Monday afternoon to be induced. She didn't expect to be welcoming her son to the world quite so quickly thereafter, but Leo was born at 7.44am on Tuesday. It's a good date for little Leo, but even more so for the new parents. There was no last-minute panic over names for Ms Cattle and Mr Pike, who had picked out Leo's name early on, at 12 weeks. Ms Cattle said she had been slightly nervous, being a first-time mum, but all had gone smoothly. She had been part of the midwifery program offered at Centenary Hospital. "I was a little bit nervous, just because I didn't really know what to expect," Ms Cattle said. "But it all turned out pretty good in the end anyway," she said from the hospital, where her and partner Josh were spending some downtime with their newborn son. The lingering threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus did play across the couple's minds, Ms Cattle said. "It is scary, especially with the Omicron variant being so transmissive," she said. "But we've been looked after pretty well. "[The midwifery team] reassured me with a lot of things and have been really helpful throughout my whole pregnancy journey." READ MORE: The pair are allowed visitors but will be taking it easy until they've settled in at home. "We personally aren't having any visitors, we just kind of wait till we get home to have the family come and meet him," Ms Cattle said. "My family don't live in Canberra, they live out in the country, so they're going to come up and see him and meet him. Whereas Josh's family all live in Canberra, so we're pretty excited for them to come and meet him. "We're just going to lay low and settle in at home. We've got a little dog, so [we'll be busy] settling in as a family of four."

