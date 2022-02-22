news, latest-news, Canberra United, ALW, A-League Women's, Michelle Heyman, Canberra soccer, capital Football

Canberra United coach Vicki Linton must be wondering what if. What if her team had been able to hold on to leads? What if they had been able to turn five draws into wins? What if lady luck was on their side? The good, the bad and the ugly was on show at Viking Park on Tuesday night as Canberra looked certain to cause one of the biggest upsets of the A-League Women's season. They thumped their way to a 2-0 lead at half-time and controlled most of the match, but surrendered with time running out and the result left shattered players sprawled across the field. The Victory scored two goals in the last eight minutes of the match, with Tiffany Eliadis header somehow finding the back of the next to level the score in injury time. Canberra has now lost seven games in at home, winless in the capital since March 12. Had they managed to turn draws into wins this year, they would be right in finals contention. "It's a hard one from the girls, but credit to Victory. They wanted it in the second half. It's disappointing but we've shown with a winning mentality we can put goals away," said 17-year-old Sasha Groves. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "It's good to see we're climbing up the ladder even though there are a few weeks left. That's no reason to stop, we'll keep fighting." The fact Canberra has jumped from dead last to seventh with a few rounds remaining speaks volumes for their determination. Linton has called on teenagers to save the season from complete ruin, with 17-year-old Chloe Lincoln starring in goals. Her cool head kept scores level in the first half and almost thwarted Melbourne's comeback hopes before Eliadis' header evaded her in injury time. Canberra has a handful of games left this year to repair their dented pride. They play the Newcastle Jets this weekend, a rescheduled Brisbane and then finishing with a clash against the Victory again. They'll be hoping the final games are more like the first half than the second half of their showdown at Viking Park. They dominated almost every statistic in the first 45 minutes, firing 13 shots at Casey Dumont and eventually finding a way passed her. Dumont deflected a Michelle Heyman shot, but the rebound fell perfectly for Chelsee Washington to tap home the opening goal before half-time. It was the reward Canberra needed to boost their confidence and Heyman capitalised deep into injury time when she combined with Washington and Ash Sykes to put her team ahead 2-0 at the break. The game changed in the second half, with Hayley Taylor-Young giving away a penalty not long after the teams returned, with Maja Markovski stepping up against teenage goalkeeper Lincoln. Lincoln has been thrust into the action this season after starting the year as a development player. The departure of Beth Mason-Jones and then injury to Keeley Richards forced coach Vicki Linton to turn to the little-known Lincoln. But the rising star showed class beyond her years, making a crucial save against Markovski to add to a brilliant stop in the first half. Melbourne had to wait until the 82nd minute to find the back of the net, with Alex Chidiac giving her team a glimmer of hope as time ran out and then Eliadis ensuring the visitors escaped with a point. AT A GLANCE ALW: CANBERRA UNITED 2 (Chelsee Washington 41, Michelle Heyman 45+3) bt MELBOURNE VICTORY 2 (Alex Chidiac 82', Tiffany Eliadis 90'+1) at Viking Park.

